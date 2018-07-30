As football inches closer so does the beginning of fall camp. We will be previewing position groups in the month of July getting you ready for the start of fall camp on August, 3rd. Today we look at the offensive line.

Frank Wilson brought in a couple JUCO lineman to help with the experience issue the offensive line faces. Both Shannon and Galmore were able to get starting nods in the post spring two deep. Freshman Kevin Davis and sophomore Boash Osakwe will be tasked with locking down the center position after the graduation of Austin Pratt. Jordan Wright seems to have been moved to guard in an attempt to get players with snaps out on the field. Josh Dunlop returns at right tackle giving new offensive line coach Darrell Funk some continuity at that position.

Analysis: There are two positions that will determine how successful UTSA will be this season. One is the quarterback for obvious reasons, the other is the offensive line.

Jordan Wright - Played a significant role last season after coming over in the summer of last year. Now it appears they have moved him to guard, a move that should suit him well. He is only one of the two seniors on this offensive line.

David Anzaldua - The second senior on this line, Anzaldua will likely see a reserve role at guard. He's never been able to secure a starting spot during his career at UTSA, but with a good camp he will at the very least crack the two deep at guard.

Josh Dunlop - Lofty expectations were brought on Dunlop his first year at UTSA, but what we forget is that he was only a sophomore last year. He is a junior now with another year under S&C coach Ryan Filo and valuable experience. Dunlop is one of the only returning starters on this line for Frank Wilson that is like gold right now.

Treyvion Shannon - You bring in JUCO offensive lineman to play right away most of the time and that is what Shannon will have to do this season. He projects as the starter at left tackle at the moment. The only other player that could battle for his spot right now is Josh Oatis. Videos from his summer workouts should make fans optimistic.

Jalyn Galmore - The second JUCO lineman brought in this spring in hopes to sure up the offensive line. Galmore projects to start at right guard right now. He should have no trouble locking down this spot this fall camp.

Dominic Pastucci - One of the rising stars of this offensive line. Pastucci was asked to come in as a true freshman and start a few games at tackle. He did struggle some but it is what you would expect out of a true freshman. He is listed at Dunlop's backup in the post spring two deep but do not be surprised if he does take some snaps at guard as he did seem to take some reps at the position.

Bosah Osakwe - Was also a late addition to last years class coming in last summer. Do not know what to expect out of Osakwe but he was listed in the two deep out of spring. Kevin Davis and Osakwe should have a nice little battle this fall for the center spot.

Zach Pare - Pare has seen the field sparingly for the Roadrunners. This fall will hopefully help him get some more playing time this fall.

Josh Oatis - Another of the young guys on this line, Oatis will compete for the left tackle position this fall. It will be a tough task with Treyvion Shannon in front of him, but there is little doubt he will see the field this year.

Kevin Davis - The redshirt freshman is poised to start at center this year. He will battle it out with Bosah Osakwe this fall camp for a chance at starting against Arizona State.

Terrell Haynes - It is unlikely Haynes sees the field this season.

Spencer Burford - Probably the most talented offensive lineman UTSA has ever signed out of high school. With a good camp Burford will crack the two deep. It remains to be seen as to where fans will see Burford but I if were to guess I think he would start out at guard.