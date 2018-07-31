As football inches closer so does the beginning of fall camp. We will be previewing position groups in the month of July getting you ready for the start of fall camp on August, 3rd. Today we look at the linebackers.

Behind the two upperclassman are some really talented young guys. De'Marco Gudiry, Donovan Perkins, Trumane Bell, and even Jarrett Preston have a legitimate shot at significant playing time this fall.

Analysis : The group is led by junior Josiah Tauaefa who returns from an injury plagued sophomore season looking to return to his All-Conference form. Les Maruo will pair up with Tauaefa after spending the last few season playing a reserve role on defense. Maruo is someone to keep an eye on this fall as we have yet to see much on field production.

Les Maruo - The lone senior on this linebacker core, Maruo will be tasked with replacing La'Kel Bass this season. A bit of an unknown at linebacker, Maruo did manage to accumulate 12 tackles (1.5 for a loss), and 1.5 sacks. With what looks to be a good offseason under his belt Maruo will look to end his Roadrunner career with a bang.

Josiah Tauaefa - In my opinion the heart of this Roadrunner defense, Josiah will need to be the All-Conference linebacker we know he is. If he is healthy Josiah could be a candidate for CUSA Defensive Player of the Year.

De’Marco Guidry - Moves back to linebacker after a short stint at running back during his true freshman year. Guidry was always destined to play linebacker if you were to look at his senior hudl. Was not able to crack the post spring two deep but with a solid fall camp I think he should easily be able to see the field, especially with the lack of depth behind Tauaefa and Maruo.

Donovan Perkins - Another one of the young linebackers on this team, Perkins had a solid spring and was able backup Maruo in the post spring two deep. He should be able to hold on to his spot behind Maruo earning some significant playing this year.

Jarrett Preston - Preston embodies the new era of linebacker for UTSA. A smaller, speedier outside linebacker that can cover ground in a hurry. He will likely need a year to contribute at linebacker, but do not be shocked to see him making plays on special teams this fall.

Trumane Bell - He is about as ready as a true freshman can be physically to contribute this fall. For Bell it will be mental as he tries to learn the college game this fall. If he is able to grasp the playbook and limit the mental mistakes he will have a shot at the two deep week one.