Fall Preview: Defensive Line
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
As football inches closer, we begin previewing position groups getting you ready for week one. Today we'll be taking a look at the defensive linemen.
Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN - 10 scholarships used
SR - Lorenzo Dantzler, Jaylon Haynes, Brandon Matterson
JR - Trumane Bell, Lamonte McDougle
SO - Christian Clayton, Walker Baty, Asyrus Simon
FR - Brandon Brown, Ronald Triplette
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news