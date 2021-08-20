 UTSA Roadrunner Football - Fall Preview: Defensive Line
football

Fall Preview: Defensive Line

Javi Cardenas • BirdsUp
Publisher
@RivalsJavi
Publisher for BirdsUp.com. The Rivals team site for UTSA football, basketball, baseball, & recruiting.
As football inches closer, we begin previewing position groups getting you ready for week one. Today we'll be taking a look at the defensive linemen.

Lorenzo Dantzler (98) heads into his super senior year as of the leaders on this team.
Lorenzo Dantzler (98) heads into his super senior year as of the leaders on this team.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN - 10 scholarships used

SR - Lorenzo Dantzler, Jaylon Haynes, Brandon Matterson

JR - Trumane Bell, Lamonte McDougle

SO - Christian Clayton, Walker Baty, Asyrus Simon

FR - Brandon Brown, Ronald Triplette

