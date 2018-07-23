As football inches closer so does the beginning of fall camp. We will be previewing position groups in the month of July getting you ready for the start of fall camp on August, 3rd. Today we look at the defensive line.

Analysis: This group boasts only one scholarship senior in Kevin Strong Jr, but do not let the lack of seniors fool you, this will be one of the best defensive lines in the conference. Led by Strong and Eric Banks this group has the best depth top to bottom on this team. You will likely see Strong and King Newton on the inside with Banks and Jarrod Carter-McLin on the edge. Behind them are guys like Baylen Baker, Jaylon Haynes, Lorenzo Dantzler just to name a few.

Kevin Strong - Frank Wilson will look for him to be a leader for this group in 2018. You've seen Strong's stats get better every single year since he started getting significant playing time. With a (no pun intended) strong year he could see his name called in the NFL draft.

King Newton - It feels like we (me) don't talk about King Newton enough on this defensive line. He has been a really solid contributor after his redshirt year. In his first two years he's racked up almost 50 tackles and 6 tackles for a loss. He is poised to take over one of the defensive tackle spots so we should expect a big increase in his production.

Jim Philistin - Every team needs guys like Jim Philistin. He won't put up crazy numbers like some of his counterparts, but he is a solid guy off the bench that can provide depth when needed.

Eric Banks - Might be unfair to call him the next Marcus Davenport, but he just might be the next great UTSA defensive lineman. Banks had a huge jump in production from his freshman to sophomore year giving him a career 36 tackles with 12 being for a loss. If his upward trend in production continues he could have a monster season. If guys like Kevin Strong and Jarrod Carter-McLin can take some double teams off of him it will bode well for this defense.

Jarrod Carter-McLin - Could be a candidate for most improved player at the end of the year after a strong spring. One of Larry Coker's last signings, McLin has really come into his own and is slated to be a big contributor in 2018.

Baylen Baker - His numbers might not pop out at you but Baker has been a big part of this defensive line. He was used out of position at times last year in my opinion. If Baker spends most of his time at tackle instead of on the edge you might see a more productive Baylen Baker. And wouldn't you know it he is listed on the post-spring two deep at defensive tackle.

DeQuarius Henry - Don't know what to expect with Henry to be honest. He has really great measurables so you would expect for him to start getting some snaps. There are some talented guys in front of him so fall camp will be crucial for him.

Solomon Wise - Returns from a season ending he sustained during last years fall camp. Will be a prominent member of the defensive end rotation if he is healthy.

Jaylon Haynes - Might be a future star on this defensive line. The offseason has helped Haynes get his body ready for an increased role.

Lorenzo Dantzler - Was brought in from the JUCO ranks to alleviate Davenport’s departure. That likely won’t happen right away, but only being a sophomore Dantzler has time to grow into his pass rushing role.

Robert Fuentes - After a redshirt year and a great spring game Fuentes might be able to get some significant playing time with a strong fall camp. He would provide Wilson with another pass rusher off the bench.

Brandon Matterson - WIll need a redshirt year but he gets to campus listed at 6'2", 300. Keep an eye on him in the future.

Kevin Nelson - Similar not Matterson, you won't hear Nelson's name called this year but a name to watch in the coming years.

Zachary Gilson - At a listed 6'4", 240 Gilson is bigger than I imagined. There's a lot of lineman who are in front of him so a redshirt year might benefit before getting snaps.

Peter Gray - One of my favorite signees of last years class, Peter Gray played primarily linebacker at Tupelo [MS]. Will likely need a year to get acclimated to playing defensive end full time.