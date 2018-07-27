As football inches closer so does the beginning of fall camp. We will be previewing position groups in the month of July getting you ready for the start of fall camp on August, 3rd. Today we look at the cornerbacks.

Analysis: If I could describe this group in a few words it would be young but very talented. UTSA lost two very talented seniors in Austin Jupe and Devron Davis to graduation but the cupboard wasn't totally empty. Guys like Clayton Johnson, Stanley Dye, and Teddrick McGhee will be the staples of this group. Behind them Javontavius Mosley, Avery Jackson, Samuel Barnes, Dadrian Taylor, and Corey Mayfield will look to use camp as an opportunity to grab one of the two deeps spots. This position group has one of the highest number of Rivals three stars and the highest number of listed athletes out of high school. It will make for an interesting fall camp.

Stanley Dye - This is it for Dye. Seems like he's been around for a long time and he has, since 2014 to be exact. He actually played in the win vs. Houston way back then. As for current day Stanley Dye he will have a shot at one of the starting spots as a redshirt senior. He was listed as one of the starter in the post-spring two deep, so he is off to a good start. Fall camp should help him solidify his spot as a starter this season.

Teddrick McGhee - Returns after missing all of 2017 with a knee injury that he sustained in the spring. McGhee seems to be healthy and ready to go this season. He was listed in the two deep after spring, but look for him to fight for one of the starting spots this camp.

Javontavius Mosley - One of the most intriguing undercalssman on this team. Mosley might have been thrown in the fire a little too early last season but showed flashes of what he might be capable of. He seems to have gained about 20 pounds if his new listed weight is accurate so he should be ready for an increased workload this season.

Avery Jackson - Enters his sophomore season looking for some playing time at corner. Jackson made himself a staple of the special teams unit last season but will look to start getting into the cornerback rotation this upcoming season.

Dadrian Taylor - Is switching position from wide receiver to cornerback this season. It would be unreasonable to ask him to contribute his first year at corner but you never know. In the meantime he will likely see time on special teams.

Samuel Barnes - One of the most coveted recruits in the Frank Wilson era. His redshirt was a bit of a surprise for some but given that he’s only played cornerback for few years it made sense to give him a year to get acclimated. He did not show up on the post spring two deep which was surprising, so for Barnes fall camp will be vital.

Clayton Johnson - Only played in six games last year but made good use of his playing before an ankle injury derailed his season. He will be counted on to secure a starting spot.

Corey Mayfield Jr. - The depth chart might be a little too crowded for Mayfield in his first year to see significant playing time at corner, so you might see him on special teams if Frank Wilson decides to use him his true freshman season.