BirdsUp - End of the Road for UTSA

FRISCO, TEXAS -- UTSA's hopes for a chance at the NCAA tournament came to a sudden halt on Thursday night as they fell to Western Kentucky, 80-67 in the Conference USA tournament quarterfinals.

The Hilltoppers, the top seed out of the east division were a challenge too difficult for the Roadrunners to solve. It didn't help matters that UTSA struggled shooting for much of the night. At one point the Roadrunners had nearly as many of their shots blocked by Western Kentucky as went into the basket.

In the early going the Roadrunners went toe to toe with the Hilltoppers. In the first eight minutes of the game there were five lead changes and two ties. UTSA took what turned out to be their final lead of the night when Keaton Wallace knocked down a three with 12:18 left in the first half, giving UTSA a 10-9 lead.

"We were so stagnate offensively," UTSA Head Coach Steve Henson said. "We couldn't get easy shots, ball wasn't moving. Credit their defense, their length bothered us. It was a struggle on the offensive end."

Western Kentucky retook the lead 57 seconds later at the 11:21 mark with a three from Jordan Rawls.

For the next eight minutes of game action the Hilltoppers lead bounced from as high as nine to as low as one. The Roadrunners were unable to string enough baskets to slow the Hilltoppers. With 3:18 left in the first half the Hilltoppers knocked down a fast break three to go up by 10 points. Their lead would remain double digits the rest of the half.

"We didn't turn it over much in the first half," Henson said. "We took a lot of bad shots, uncharacteristic shots, hard shots that had the effect of turnovers. They scored pretty easily in transition and popped the lead out there."

The Hilltoppers lead grew to 38-25 at the break after they made a pair of free throws with one tenth of a second left in the half.

Western Kentucky blew the game open with a 7-0 run to start the second half after leading by 13 at the halftime break. The Western Kentucky lead continued to grow until it reached a peak of 23 points, 53-30, at the 15:17 mark.

"We were fighting pretty hard defensively," Henson said. "Our guys worked like crazy trying to keep the ball out of Bassey's hands down in the post."

UTSA didn't go down without a fight. Over the course of the next seven minutes of game action the Roadrunners cut the lead down to 10 points. Wallace nearly cut the deficit down to seven with 8:23 left when he put up an open three off of a steal. The ball rolled around in the rim but did not go down.

Western Kentucky quickly pushed their lead back up to 12 and it bounced between 11 and 16 for the rest of game before ending as an 80-67 defeat for UTSA.

The Roadrunners finish their 2020-21 season with a 15-11 record. If it was the final game for Jhivvan Jackson and Wallace they had different experiences. Wallace led the Roadrunners with 30 points.

"I told them I love them and I'm proud of them," Henson said when asked what he said to Jackson and Wallace after the game. "We will sit down with all of them here soon and discuss things moving forward. We've been moving along with the idea that they'll both move on. I think they're ready for the next chapter in their lives and in their careers. If so we will wish them well."

Jackson was limited to five points and only made one three on the night.

"We couldn't get (Jackson) loose," Henson said. "They were real physical with him and we couldn't get him in space. He had some pull up jumpers I thought he might hit. We couldn't get him anything easy."

Outside of the historic duo the rest of the Roadrunners gave glimpses of a bright future ahead. Jordan Ivy-Curry and Jacob Germany both finished with eight points. Cedrick Alley added seven points and Erik Czumbel finished with six points. Adrian Rodriguez scored two points and Eric Parrish had one point.

"We will get after it with a lot of excitement," Henson said. "We return a lot of players. We think they're capable of doing more with bigger opportunities and bigger roles. We are going to get back to work and be excited about the guys we're going to move forward with."

Whether or not Jackson and Wallace return for their extra year of eligibility the Roadrunners will head into the 2021-22 season looking to have a different outcome in Frisco.

