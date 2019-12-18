In the last week or so there has been a blue and orange blur spotted across the state of Texas. That blur has been Roadrunners Head Football Coach Jeff Traylor. Since taking the job last week Traylor has built up his staff and then gone across the Lone Star State to find players that would want to come play for UTSA.

On Wednesday the first fruits of that labor of blur came to fruition as eight players signed their National Letters of Intent to play for UTSA. The makeup of the class is balanced both by which side of the ball they play as well as where in the state they call home.

"I'm really excited," Traylor said when the dust settled on Wednesday afternoon. "It's our first signing day at UTSA and we're thrilled to have signed eight great student athletes, all from the great state of Texas."

The eight new Roadrunners come from near and far. The closest hometown is Cibolo. The farthest is Tyler up behind the pine curtain of East Texas. Among the eight new Roadrunners there are three players on offense, three on defense, a kicker and an athlete who can play multiple positions.

"We hit every one of our areas that we want to go to," Traylor said. "All those kids will be able to go back and be able to tell people about what we've got here."

The offensive signees are tight end Dan Dishman from League City, running back Jaylon Lott from Carrollton and quarterback Cam Peters from Stafford.

On defense the Roadrunners add cornerback JayVeon Cardwell who transfers from Oklahoma State and defensive ends Jamal Ligon from Tyler and Asyrus Simon from Humble.

"If you watch (Simon and Ligon) their explosive off the ball, they're athletes," Traylor said. "They've got stature, they've got speed, they're high character kids, They're bell cows, we're going to follow them."

Simon starred at Atascocita High School and Ligon was coached at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler by Kurt Traylor, brother of Jeff. Cardwell played at Cibolo Steele prior to his time at Oklahoma State. Cardwell will also be joining the Roadrunners as an early enrollee for the spring semester.

During his press conference on Wednesday afternoon Traylor said he hoped for one more in the early part of the signing period and more to follow in the February signing period.

"We're shooting for 11 in February," Traylor said. "We need depth at O'line bad. We need linebacker depth, we need defensive back depth. We've got some good pieces on the team. We're excited about the team but we need depth."

The Orange and Blue blur will be back on the roads of Texas before anyone knows it trying to find the next group of Roadrunners. He's got a little over a month and a half before the February signing day.

Behind him will echo the refrain he left on Wednesday.

"We're going to be better tomorrow than we are today," Traylor said. "We're going to keep stacking those on top of each other. If we keep stacking great days on top of each other, eventually, like a snowball, it gets rolling."

So if in your travels across Texas you should see an orange and blue blur, fear not. It's Jeff Traylor pinballing across the state to find the next Roadrunners.