With spring coming to an end it is time to start projecting how the post-spring depth will look like. We will break down down each position group as we wait for the depth chart to be released. Today we look at the linebackers.

Graduated/Transfers: Les Maruo, Josiah Tauaefa

Returning: Andrew Martel, De'Marco Guidry, Donovan Perkins, Tyler Mahnke

Newcomers:

Andrew Martel, 6'1", 215, has moved to linebacker for his senior year. A move that some would argue should have happened some time ago. Reports of his play have been positive to say the least. A speedy linebacker that has a nose for the ball as he has been described by some. Martel is projected to be one of the better players on this defense.

De'Marco Guidry, 6'0", 225, will be a crucial piece to the linebacker unit. Was a monster on specials in 2018, so hopefully some of that has translates into his linebacker spot. This unit is not very deep so the playing will most likely be there. Guidry will need to take advantage of every opportunity he is given to earn a spot on the two-deep come fall.

Donovan Perkins, 6'0", 230, is in a very similar spot to Guidry. He got some sporadic playing time last year but was unable to really get going. Perkins has been out for a large part of the spring due to injury making his accession up the depth chart a bit more difficult.

Tyler Mahnke, 6'3", 225, has forced himself into the linebacker conversation. I don’t usually include walk-on’s in the Depth Chart Outlook, but Mahnke needs to be mentioned when talking about UTSA’s linebackers. The former wide receiver has done a great job adjusting to his new position. Hopefully this spring will allow to continue his development at linebacker. It has yet to be communicated if he has been put on scholarship.

Jarrett Preston, 5'11", 210, is one of the more intriguing prospects on this team. A bit on the smaller side when you think of a linebacker, but what he lacks in size he makes up with speed. He is the type of linebacker UTSA wants at outside linebacker. Preston will hopefully start developing into the speedy side to side linebacker Frank Wilson envisions for that spot.

Summary:

Hard to really gauge this position right now with some key pieces missing. What we will be able to deduct this Saturday is just how good or bad things are heading into the summer. New linebackers coach Will Thomas won’t be able to replace a guy like Josiah Tauaefa, but he can begin to mold the next set of impact linebackers. Martel will provide some valuable leadership to the young guys in this group. Combined with his ball hawking skills he is position himself a key part of the defense.

The underclassmen just need to continue to develop. It is hard to expect any of them to come in a secure a starting spot right now. It will be a process for them that will likely take till the end of fall camp. They have talent and potential they just need to be groomed.