As spring comes to a close we look at the names that will likely fill out the post spring depth chart. Today we look at the linebackers.

Josiah Tauaefa, 6’1”, 240, numbers were down significantly in 2017 because of a knee injury that he sustained during the middle of the season. Now he will be tasked with being one of the leaders of the team as an upperclassman. Since the scheme will be relatively the same under new defensive coordinator Jason Rollins, Tauaefa should solidify himself as one of the best linebackers in the conference this spring.

Les Maruo, 6’0”, 225, will be tasked with the difficult task of taking over for La'Kel Bass. He racked up a dozen tackles and a sack and a half last year, Maruo will look to build on those numbers as he moves to linebacker full time.

Donovan Perkins, 6’0”, 220, a member of the talented 2017 recruiting class, Perkins will look to build on his redshirt year and compete for some significant playing time in position that needs depth. He won't be asked to come out of the spring as the starter, but he does need to show new linebackers coach Charlie Camp that he can provide depth in 2018. Would not shock me if you see him start some games later in the season.

De’Marco Guidry, 6’1”, 210, was a linebacker/running back coming out of La Marque, but was moved to running back when he got to campus. Now with the lack of depth at linebacker he makes the move back to linebacker. A move that I think will suit him well. I always thought he was a three star linebacker and a two star running back. Now I get to see if I am right.