As spring comes to a close we look at the names that will likely fill out the post spring depth chart. Today we look at the defensive tackles.

Kevin Strong, 6'4", 295, has been overshadowed with Marcus Davenport destroying offensive tackles last few seasons, but Strong has quietly been one of the best defensive lineman in the conference. Do not be surprised if he is one of the best defensive tackles in C-USA in 2018. He should be penciled in as a starter when the depth chart is released.

Jarrod McLin, 6'2", 255, was originally a defensive end out of Carthage [TX], but has transitioned into a defensive tackle under Frank Wilson . He is listed at 255, but I am sure he has gained a significant amount of weight at this point. If he has a good spring we could see him get the nod next to Kevin Strong. At worst he is a solid rotation guy new defensive line coach David Turner can use.

King Newton, 6'1", 280, has showed good things when he has gotten the opportunities. Now in his junior season it is time for King to take that next step for this group.

Jim Philistin, 6'2", 270, a summer addition last season Philistin played sparingly last year. Could be a good depth piece for David Turner’s group.

Morris Joseph Jr., 6'2", 275, his career got off to a bit of a rocky start with some off the field issues, but things seem to have have cleared up and Joseph is ready to contribute to this team in a big way. Joseph is currently the highest rated defensive tackle on the roster, let’s see if that translates to anything on the field this season.