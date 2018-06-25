This past Saturday, the RoadRunners landed their fifth commitment of the 2019 class in South Grand Prairie's Craig Woodson. Woodson is a 5.2 two star defensive back with a lot of upside. Prior to committing, Woodson was considering schools such as Northwestern State, Bucknell and Lamar.

There were many reasons that Craig chose UTSA over the other schools he'd been considering, but the main reasons were proximity to his family, the coaching staff and the academics. Woodson stated, "The school is not that far from where my family and friends are. The coaching staff there is unmatched, and I knew that if I go there, I will be on the best course to graduate and get my masters degree." He also told me that he knew UTSA was home when he took his unofficial visit this last Friday.

Craig says that he's going to be in touch with as many recruits as possible to try and get them to join him and the rest of the UTSA family. His main pitch to these recruits is, "UTSA is the place to go." So, is Craig shutting his recruitment completely down? "As of now, my recruitment is shut down going forward. Now I can just focus and get ready for senior season." Woodson informed me that he will not be enrolling early, he wants to finish out his high school career with his friends, he said, "you only get one senior year of high school, so I want to live it through."

The coaches from UTSA that were responsible for reeling Woodson in were Coach Wilson and Coach Rollins. Craig wanted to tell all of Bird Nation that, "The deal is sealed and it's now time to get to work!"



