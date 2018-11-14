UTSA (3-7, 2-4 Conference USA) will travel the country roads of West Virginia to the banks of the Ohio River this weekend to face the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-3, 4-2 Conference USA) at Joan Edwards Stadium.

It will be the final road trip for the Roadrunners. For Marshall it will be the final home game of the 2018 season. UTSA has gone 1-4 on the road so far this year. Marshall is 3-2 at home.

The Herd will enter the game having only played nine games (Their game at South Carolina on September 15 was cancelled because of Hurricane Florence).

Marshall has won two straight games at home. Their last loss at home came on October 5 against Middle Tennessee by a score of 34-24.

All-time the Roadrunners and Thundering Herd have played twice. On October 5, 2013 the Roadrunners made their first trip to Edwards Stadium and fell 34-10. Last season on November 18 the Herd visited San Antonio and were done in by three Jared Sackett field goals in a 9-7 UTSA victory.

If UTSA can pull out the victory this weekend it will likely come down to keeping the score low and that will mean keeping the Marshall offense off the field for as long as possible. It will not be an easy task for the Roadrunners.

Marshall has outscored opponents 258-198 (28.7 points for to 22.0 points against per game) this season. The last three games have not helped the Roadrunners points total as UTSA has now been outscored 327-149 (14.9 points for to 32.7 points against per game) this season.

On offense the Herd have collected a total of 3327 yards and are averaging 369.7 yards per game. Marshall has thrown for 1961 yards (217.9 per game) and run for 1366 yards (151.8 per game). The Herd have also scored 15 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns in addition to two defensive touchdowns.

The Herd have used two different quarterbacks this season. In six games Isaiah Green has thrown for 1455 yards and 10 touchdowns on 114 completed passes out of 208 thrown. Alex Thomas has played in four games and thrown for 506 yards and five touchdowns on 53 completed passes out of 100 attempts. Last week Thomas completed 15 of his 25 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Marshall has also made 11 of their 14 field goal attempts.

Countless words have been written across this and several other media outlets about the Roadrunners offensive struggles this season. UTSA has 2433 yards of offense through 10 games. The Roadrunners have thrown for 1486 yards and rushed for 947 yards. On offense the Roadrunners have only been able to score 13 touchdowns on offense and 15 touchdowns total. 12 of the 13 Roadrunner offensive touchdowns have been scored in the red zone.

On special teams, Jared Sackett has made 14 of his 18 field goal attempts this season.

Defensively the Herd has given up a total 3045 yards to their opponents this season. 2104 of those yards have come through the air and 941 have come on the ground. The Thundering Herd has given up a total of 23 touchdowns this season, 21 of those touchdowns being scored by opposing offenses and two by defense or special teams. Marshall's opponents have also made 13 of 17 field goals attempted.

UTSA on defense has done as best they could considering they've spent a lot of the games on the field. The Roadrunners have given up a total of 4205 yards this season. Of those yards 2596 have come through the air and 1609 have been racked up on the ground. UTSA has given up 42 touchdowns this season, 40 have been scored by opposing offenses and two by opposing defenses or special teams. On field goal attempts the Roadrunner opponents are 11-of-15 this season.

As the Roadrunners play out the string more and more young players will get the chance for playing time. The seniors will be looking to end their final season on a high note. It will take everything the Roadrunners have but based on their recent struggles it doesn't seem like they will be leaving West Virginia with a win.

Prediction: UTSA 13 Marshall 35.

