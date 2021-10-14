Coming Home looking for 7-0

UTSA hosts Rice in the annual homecoming game this weekend. The Roadrunners are hoping to reach another historic high with a victory. Can they reach 7-0?

UTSA and Rice haven't played each other since 2019. Last year's game scheduled for Houston was canceled. (Chase Otero)

UTSA returns home this weekend looking to make some more history and increase their best start in program history to 7-0. The Roadrunners will do it against the school that put a stop to the previous best start in program history, the Rice Owls. That previous best start came in 2012 when the 5-0 Roadrunners were just a second-year program going up against a Rice program that was celebrating its centennial. This year the Roadrunners are establishing themselves as a legitimate threat to win the West. Rice is also showing signs of improvement this season. They have equaled the number of games they played all of last season and have the same record (2-3) this year that they finished with last year. The Owls are also the opponent the Roadrunners have played most often throughout history. A fun fact entering Saturday is that Rice is just the third school UTSA will have played in its first seven games that wasn't founded as a teacher's college, joining Illinois and UNLV. Rice is a private university in Houston with the second smallest enrollment in the FBS level (Only Tulsa has a smaller enrollment). Rice began in 1912 as the William Marsh Rice Institute for the Advancement of Literature, Science and Art. It is named for William Marsh Rice, a wealthy Houstonian who chartered the school in 1891. It took nearly 20 years for his dream to be fulfilled. Very quickly most people around Houston and the south dropped the first and last part of the name of the school and just called it Rice Institute. In 1960 William Marsh Rice Institute became known as William Marsh Rice University (Still officially the full name of the university. 1960 was about the time the fortunes of the Rice football team took a turn for the not-so-good. Even if their fortunes have faded the Owls certainly can claim the proudest history of any Conference USA team. The same year that Rice opened as a school they fielded a football team. The 1912 team finished 3-2 and was known as the Grays. Owls became the team name in 1914. In 1915, the Owls were founding members of the Southwest Conference with the Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Southwestern. Of those Southwestern lasted a year, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State departed in the 20s. Rice was a member of the SWC from its beginning until its end. The final Southwest Conference football game was Rice against Houston in 1995. After the end of the Southwest Conference, Rice was not one of the schools chosen by the Big 12 and so began a journey of exploration by the Owls. From 1996-2004 they were part of the Western Athletic Conference. In 2005 they became members of the Conference USA where they remain to this day.

The Owls have an all-time record of 479-632-32 since their first game in 1912. Since the start of the 2011 season when UTSA began its footballing adventure the Owls have a record of 47-76. UTSA and Rice have met eight times since 2012. The Owls won the first three games from 2012-2014. UTSA has won the five since then. The Roadrunners and Owls did not face each other last year after the game scheduled for November 7 was cancelled. This year's Owls will enter Saturday's game with a 2-3 record but they ride a two-game winning streak, including a win over Southern Miss to open conference play. Rice arrives in San Antonio coming off of a bye week.

UTSA and Rice: A comparison Rice UTSA Year school was founded 1912 1969 First year of football 1912 2011 First year in current conference 2005 2013 Record since 2011 47-76 58-66 Record last season 2-3 (All in C-USA) 7-5 (5-3 C-USA) Lost First Responder Bowl Last Week 10.9 Bye Week 10.9 W 52-46 at WKU Next Week 10.23 at UAB 2:30 p.m. 10.16 at Louisiana Tech 6 p.m. Last win in series 2014 2019

A visit from the Owls for Homecoming

This Saturday's game in the Alamodome will pit two teams riding winning streaks. Obviously much is known about the Roadrunners and their historic 6-0 start. The Roadrunners have also found themselves a spot at the penthouse of the Conference USA West Division. In order to keep that reservation the Roadrunners will have to beat their division rivals, starting this weekend with Rice. Rice began their season by traveling down Southwest Conference Memory Lane. The Owls opened the season on the road at Arkansas. Rice led by 10 points in the third quarter but 21 fourth quarter points by Arkansas gave the Owls a 38-17 loss. A week later Rice and Houston met for the Bayou Bucket. The Owls fell to the Cougars 44-7. Rice went 0-3 against the old SWC foes when they fell to the Longhorns in Austin, 58-0. The Owls got their first win of the 2021 season the final week of September when they beat Texas Southern, a school nestled between the campuses of Rice and the University of Houston. The Owls topped the Tigers 48-34. Two weeks ago the Owls knocked off Southern Miss 24-19. Last week the Owls got to experience something called a bye week, a phenomenon UTSA is scheduled to experience for the first time this season on October 30. Through their first five games the Owls have been outscored 193-96. That averages out to 38.6 per game against Rice and 19.8 per game for the Owls. UTSA counters with 225 points scored (37.5 per game) and 134 points scored against the Roadrunners (22.33 per game). Already through six games the 2021 Roadrunners have scored more points than the 2014 and 2018 Roadrunners scored in 12 games. Rice has 1737 yards of offense (347.4 per game) and given up 2221 yards to opponents (444.2 per game). The Owls offense breaks down to 919 yards passing (183.8 per game) and 818 yards rushing (163.6 per game). Opponents of the Owls have thrown for 1248 yards (249.6 per game) and run for 973 yards (194.6 per game) With one more game under their belt the Roadrunners have 2721 yards on offense (453.5 per game) and given up 2165 yards to opponents (360.8 per game). The Roadrunner offense has thrown for 1722 yards (287 per game) and run for 999 yards (166.5 per game). UTSA's defense has given up 1658 yards passing (276.3 per game) and 507 yards rushing (84.5 per game). THE INDIVIDUAL MATCHUPS At the individual level the Owls have tried three different quarterbacks this season but it appears Jake Constantine has settled into the starting role. Constantine has completed 46 of 60 pass attempts for 543 yards and three touchdowns. Constantine has thrown one interception. It will be hard for Frank Harris to follow up on his night in Bowling Green last Saturday when he set a school record for passing touchdowns in a game with six. He probably won't need to as Rice probably won't be flinging it around like Western Kentucky was. Through six games this season Harris has completed 127 of 182 pass attempts for 1475 yards and 12 touchdowns. Harris is now tied for 23rd in the country for passing touchdowns this year. The Owls leading rusher is Jordan Myers. Myers has 244 yards and five touchdowns on 53 carries. Khalan Griffin has 226 yards and a touchdown on 47 carries. Sincere McCormick has led the Roadrunner ground attack through six games with 661 yards and six touchdowns on 154 carries. The next closest Roadrunner in terms of carries is Harris with 42. Rice has a pair of receivers that have 200 yards this season. Jake Bailey leads the Owls with 21 catches for 232 yards and one touchdown. Cedric Patterson III has 10 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown. The Roadrunner receiving corps is a three-headed monster of Zakhari Franklin, Joshua Cephus and De'Corian Clark. Cephus moved into the team lead for catches (42) and yards (457) with his performance at Western Kentucky last week. Cephus has three touchdowns, the fewest of the big three. Clark has the most touchdowns with five to go with 396 yards on 24 catches. Franklin has 37 catches for 447 yards and four touchdowns. SPECIAL TEAMS AND TURNOVERS

On Special teams the Owls punter, Charlie Mendes has punted 26 times for 1103 yards (42.42 yards per punt). Mendes has been able to put eight punts down inside the 20 and had three touchbacks. UTSA's Lucas Dean has 20 punts for 880 yards. Dean has downed seven punts inside the 20 and has yet to have a punt go for a touchback. Rice has had three different players attempt a field goal. Collin Riccitelli is 1-for-3, Bradley Rozner is 0-for-1 and Christian Van Sickle is 1-for-1. UTSA has a little more stability in the kicking game. Hunter Duplessis has handled the majority of the attempts this season. Duplessis is 11-for-15 on field goals this season. Everett Ornstein is 1-for-1 on field goals with his attempt coming late in the win against Lamar. As far as the turnover battle is concerned Rice enters with a minus-three differential. The Owls have lost three fumbles and been unable to recover an opponents fumble. The Owls have thrown seven interceptions and their defense has intercepted seven passes. UTSA has a plus-five turnover differential. The Roadrunner offense has thrown three interceptions and lost four fumbles. The Roadrunner defense has come away with four interceptions, the biggest perhaps being Clarence Hicks game winner last week and recovered eight fumbles.

UTSA is 3-0 at home with three games remaining in the Alamodome to try for the first 6-0 season at home ever. (@arshots Alonso Ramirez)

