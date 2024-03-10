If Sunday was the final time Steve Henson led the Roadrunner men's basketball team into the Convocation Center it ended as so many games in his tenure ended.

The Roadrunners led for much of the game but were unable to hang on in the end as Temple overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half to beat UTSA 84-82 on a last-second shot.

UTSA had a chance to earn the 10th seed in the conference tournament with a win over Temple. That would have given the Roadrunners a bye on the first day of the conference tournament this week.

It looked like UTSA might earn that bye as they led for nearly 27 minutes of game action on Sunday. Temple only had the lead for 7:05 and the teams were tied for a total of six minutes. Temple took the most important lead as time expired when Hysier Miller hit a midrange jumper to break the 82-82 tie and earn Temple the 11 seed in the tournament.

The Roadrunners fell to the 14th seed with the loss to Temple which means UTSA will play against Temple in the first round of the tournament. UTSA has to hope that the third time will be the charm in pulling out a win against Temple.

As well as conference seeding, UTSA had a chance to get its fourth win in a row with a win on Sunday. The loss to Temple means the Roadrunners still have not won four in a row since the 2020-21 season.

The loss to Temple spoiled a career day for UTSA's PJ Carter. Carter scored 27 points in the losing effort. Other Roadrunners in double figures were Carlton Linguard with 15, Christian Tucker with 13 and Dre Fuller Jr. with 10 points.

UTSA will open the conference tournament at 2 p.m. on Wednesday against Temple.