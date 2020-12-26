BirdsUp - Close but no first bowl win

UTSA is still trying to beat a ranked team. UTSA is now 0-2 all-time in bowl games. They certainly came close to pulling off both feats with a second half comeback but ultimately the #16 Louisiana Ragin Cajuns made the plays they needed to to come away with a 31-24 victory.

The Roadrunners made the trip to Dallas without Head Coach Jeff Traylor. On Wednesday Traylor tested positive for COVID and had to remain in San Antonio. UTSA turned to Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to handle the reins of acting head coach.

"There was a lot of motiviation today," Lunney said. "It's hard for me to put in measurables what we missed with not having (Coach Traylor) here. I thought our coaches across the board stepped up and the players responded to that."

For the second time in 2020 the Roadrunners took on a ranked opponent and gave that ranked opponent all they could handle before falling a touchdown short. The losses to BYU and Louisiana will serve as learning experience for the Roadrunners going into 2021.

"I feel like next season we'll be able to come out of those close games with a win," Rashad Wisdom said.

Louisiana entered the game with a 9-1 record and co-champions of the Sun Belt. Among their wins in 2020 had been an upset over ranked Iowa State. The Roadrunners got off to a slow start but they hung around with the Ragin Cajuns and had their chances to turn the fortunes of the game around.

The Roadrunners actually outgained the Cajuns 431 yards to 411. Frank Harris finished the bowl with 208 yards passing and 91 yards rushing. Harris accounted for all three of the Roadrunner touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground.

"We didn't come out on the winning end," Harris said. "It's disappointing."

Sincere McCormick ran the ball 23 times for 122 yards. McCormick set a program record with his seventh 100-yard game of the season and moved past Jarveon Williams into the all-time career lead for rushing yards by a Roadrunner.

UTSA found themselves down by 17 points early in the third quarter but the Roadrunners didn't give in and found a way to fight back to tie the score at 24 early in the fourth quarter.

"We are proud of them, I know Coach Traylor is proud of them," Lunney said. "It could have easily gotten out of hand when it got to 24-7. Our defense rose up and got a turnover that switched the tide of the game. We just couldn't finish the game."

The Cajuns though showed the Roadrunners that they still had some distance to travel before they can defeat a ranked opponent. Louisiana scored the winning touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter and then clamped down on the Roadrunners offense the rest of the way.