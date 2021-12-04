The time of 9:55 p.m. on December 3, 2021 might not register in most places across the United States but it will always hold a special place in the hearts of the UTSA Roadrunner fanbase.

It was at that exact time that Jahmal Sam intercepted a Western Kentucky hail-Mary pass as time expired on the game to officially begin the UTSA Roadrunners reign as Conference USA Champions in football.

There had been a lot of ups and downs on the road to that game winning interception but as Sam came down with the ball it was the biggest up moment in the 11 season history of UTSA. With a 49-41 victory the Roadrunners took their spot atop the mountain of Conference USA. Most of the 41,148 in attendance--those wearing blue and orange--erupted with joy.

It has been a long time coming for these blue and orange birds of the Alamo City and for the people who have hung on every play the team has ever run.

"We did it for the city of San Antonio," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said during the trophy presentation on the field. "That's what it's about. The 2-1-0, baby."

There were 3,744 days between the Roadrunners inaugural game in 2011 and their first conference championship in 2021. Some of those days were memorable but Friday December 3, 2021 will join September 3, 2011 on the list of greatest days in UTSA football history.

Perhaps 12/03/21 should have been a good omen for a school that prides itself on its 210 Triangle of Toughness. It certainly seemed to portend the big night for Sincere McCormick. McCormick took home MVP honors after running for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.

"Let me give y'all something pretty cool now. You're talking about three and the triangle right. Leroy (Watson) comes to me this morning and he says 'coach you know what today is and I say yea the championship and he says 'no its more than that. It's December third. I go ok," Traylor said. "So I look down at my notes and I see 12, one plus two is three, slash 03, zero plus three is three, slash 21, two plus one is three. Leroy says 'if that don't prove the triangle is going to be hot today.' I said what else it proves is I'm giving the ball to three (McCormick) a bunch today."

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris could have also garnered the MVP award on Friday night. Harris completed 19 of 28 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 81 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

"When I committed here and decided to stay close to home it was a dream of mine to be able to give the city some recognition and bring one home," Harris said. "It means a lot and its something they can't take away from us."

Not only was Friday's game the third highest attendance in UTSA history it was also the third highest attendance in Conference USA Championship game history. Another piece of history made on Friday was the Roadrunner defense setting a new record for fewest rushing yards allowed in a C-USA championship game.

UTSA held WKU to negative-nine yards on the ground. The Hilltoppers finished with 577 yards passing. That is a national record for passing yards by a quarterback in a conference championship game.

"That's a tough guy back there at quarterback," UTSA Safety Antonio Parks said of Zappe after the game. "That's an NFL-level talent back there. That guy can sling the ball around."

The fans who made their way to the Alamodome--and those across America who watched the game on CBS Sports Net--were treated to a great game of football that had no shortage of big plays and momentum swings.

Western Kentucky got on the board just 56 seconds into the game. Bailey Zappe connected with Mitchell Tinsley for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Hilltoppers a 7-0 lead.

UTSA answered on their first drive. Frank Harris scored on a 24-yard run with 11:49 left in the first quarter. Hunter Duplessis added the extra point to tie the score at 7-7.

The Hilltoppers quick strike offense looked to be driving for another touchdown on the next possession but the Roadrunner defense stood tall. Western Kentucky had to settle for a 33-yard field goal that gave them a 10-7 lead with 10:07 left in the first.

UTSA got to the WKU 22 on their next drive and were faced with a fourth and one. Instead of going for the field goal Traylor trusted McCormick and McCormick paid off that trust with a two yard gain to get a fresh set of downs.

"I knew what I had to do coming into the game," McCormick said. "My mindset was to continue to get the yards. To be able to gain every single yard and perform for my teammates and everyone else out there."

Five plays later McCormick gave UTSA its first lead of the night with a two yard touchdown. With 4:59 remaining in the first quarter the Roadrunners led 14-10.

The crowd didn't know it at the time but UTSA would not relinquish that lead the rest of the night, although it would look precarious at times.

Western Kentucky opened the second quarter with a 34-yard field goal to cut the UTSA lead to 14-13.

The Roadrunners responded with a nine play drive that went 75 yards and ended with a Brendan Brady six-yard touchdown run. The Duplessis extra point gave UTSA a 21-13 lead with 11:50 left in the second quarter.

Momentum seemed to switch fully to the Roadrunners' side after WKU missed a 53-yard field goal and on the very next play McCormick scored on a 65-yard touchdown run. With 9:10 left in the second quarter UTSA led 28-13.

UTSA took that 28-13 lead into the halftime break after WKU missed another 53-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the second quarter.