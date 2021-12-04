CHAMPIONS!
UTSA holds off Western Kentucky, 49-41, in the Conference USA Championship game to claim the first conference title in program history
The time of 9:55 p.m. on December 3, 2021 might not register in most places across the United States but it will always hold a special place in the hearts of the UTSA Roadrunner fanbase.
It was at that exact time that Jahmal Sam intercepted a Western Kentucky hail-Mary pass as time expired on the game to officially begin the UTSA Roadrunners reign as Conference USA Champions in football.
There had been a lot of ups and downs on the road to that game winning interception but as Sam came down with the ball it was the biggest up moment in the 11 season history of UTSA. With a 49-41 victory the Roadrunners took their spot atop the mountain of Conference USA. Most of the 41,148 in attendance--those wearing blue and orange--erupted with joy.
It has been a long time coming for these blue and orange birds of the Alamo City and for the people who have hung on every play the team has ever run.
"We did it for the city of San Antonio," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said during the trophy presentation on the field. "That's what it's about. The 2-1-0, baby."
There were 3,744 days between the Roadrunners inaugural game in 2011 and their first conference championship in 2021. Some of those days were memorable but Friday December 3, 2021 will join September 3, 2011 on the list of greatest days in UTSA football history.
Perhaps 12/03/21 should have been a good omen for a school that prides itself on its 210 Triangle of Toughness. It certainly seemed to portend the big night for Sincere McCormick. McCormick took home MVP honors after running for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.
"Let me give y'all something pretty cool now. You're talking about three and the triangle right. Leroy (Watson) comes to me this morning and he says 'coach you know what today is and I say yea the championship and he says 'no its more than that. It's December third. I go ok," Traylor said. "So I look down at my notes and I see 12, one plus two is three, slash 03, zero plus three is three, slash 21, two plus one is three. Leroy says 'if that don't prove the triangle is going to be hot today.' I said what else it proves is I'm giving the ball to three (McCormick) a bunch today."
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris could have also garnered the MVP award on Friday night. Harris completed 19 of 28 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 81 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
"When I committed here and decided to stay close to home it was a dream of mine to be able to give the city some recognition and bring one home," Harris said. "It means a lot and its something they can't take away from us."
Not only was Friday's game the third highest attendance in UTSA history it was also the third highest attendance in Conference USA Championship game history. Another piece of history made on Friday was the Roadrunner defense setting a new record for fewest rushing yards allowed in a C-USA championship game.
UTSA held WKU to negative-nine yards on the ground. The Hilltoppers finished with 577 yards passing. That is a national record for passing yards by a quarterback in a conference championship game.
"That's a tough guy back there at quarterback," UTSA Safety Antonio Parks said of Zappe after the game. "That's an NFL-level talent back there. That guy can sling the ball around."
The fans who made their way to the Alamodome--and those across America who watched the game on CBS Sports Net--were treated to a great game of football that had no shortage of big plays and momentum swings.
Western Kentucky got on the board just 56 seconds into the game. Bailey Zappe connected with Mitchell Tinsley for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Hilltoppers a 7-0 lead.
UTSA answered on their first drive. Frank Harris scored on a 24-yard run with 11:49 left in the first quarter. Hunter Duplessis added the extra point to tie the score at 7-7.
The Hilltoppers quick strike offense looked to be driving for another touchdown on the next possession but the Roadrunner defense stood tall. Western Kentucky had to settle for a 33-yard field goal that gave them a 10-7 lead with 10:07 left in the first.
UTSA got to the WKU 22 on their next drive and were faced with a fourth and one. Instead of going for the field goal Traylor trusted McCormick and McCormick paid off that trust with a two yard gain to get a fresh set of downs.
"I knew what I had to do coming into the game," McCormick said. "My mindset was to continue to get the yards. To be able to gain every single yard and perform for my teammates and everyone else out there."
Five plays later McCormick gave UTSA its first lead of the night with a two yard touchdown. With 4:59 remaining in the first quarter the Roadrunners led 14-10.
The crowd didn't know it at the time but UTSA would not relinquish that lead the rest of the night, although it would look precarious at times.
Western Kentucky opened the second quarter with a 34-yard field goal to cut the UTSA lead to 14-13.
The Roadrunners responded with a nine play drive that went 75 yards and ended with a Brendan Brady six-yard touchdown run. The Duplessis extra point gave UTSA a 21-13 lead with 11:50 left in the second quarter.
Momentum seemed to switch fully to the Roadrunners' side after WKU missed a 53-yard field goal and on the very next play McCormick scored on a 65-yard touchdown run. With 9:10 left in the second quarter UTSA led 28-13.
UTSA took that 28-13 lead into the halftime break after WKU missed another 53-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the second quarter.
San Antonio is a championship city again
The Roadrunners received the kickoff to start the third quarter. UTSA's first drive stalled out at their own 37 and Lucas Dean was called on to punt.
Dean's punt hit WKU returner Jerreth Sterns in the hands and bounced into the waiting arms of UTSA's Donyai Taylor at the WKU 14. UTSA took advantage of the good fortune two plays later. Harris threw a pass to Zakhari Franklin in the end zone. Franklin made a one handed catch that will be shown on highlight videos for years to come. Franklin finished the night with six catches for 67 yards and one touchdown.
With 11:13 left in the third quarter UTSA was up 35-13. It appeared a party was close to beginning in the Alamodome.
Those feelings of euphoria flowing through the Roadrunner fanbase increased when Parks intercepted a Zappe pass on the next possession and returned it from the WKU 27 to the WKU 17.
One play later when McCormick broke free for a 17-yard touchdown run the fans nearly blew the roof off the building with their cheers. There was 10:16 left in the third quarter. UTSA led 42-13. It appeared the Roadrunners coronation was about to begin.
Zappe and the Hilltoppers had other ideas. Western Kentucky scored on their next drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Zappe to Tinsley at the 8:17 mark of the third quarter. The extra point was good and the UTSA lead was cut to 42-20.
UTSA drove to the WKU 47 on their next drive before coming up millimeters short of a first down on 4th and 1. WKU took the ball and seven plays later were in the endzone again. This time it came on a 13-yard pass from Zappe to Sterns at the 3:01 mark of the third quarter. The Hilltoppers elected to go for two but the attempt failed and the visitors from Bowling Green had to settle for cutting the Roadrunner lead to 42-26.
The Roadrunners had a chance to add to their lead early in the fourth quarter but Duplessis missed a 46-yard field goal at the 12:11 mark of the quarter.
Western Kentucky took advantage of the missed field goal and drove down the field in five plays. The Hilltoppers drive ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Kye Robichaux. Western Kentucky then went for two and converted it when Zappe connected with Sterns on a pass. There was 11:01 left to play but the Hilltoppers had scored 21 unanswered to cut UTSA's lead to 42-34. The tension among the Roadrunner fans in attendance was thick.
The Roadrunners released that tension on their next drive when Harris completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to DeCorian Clark. With 6:18 to play UTSA was back in front by double digits, 49-34.
"We know its not over till the final whistle blows," Traylor said. "We told our guys we're going to have to keep scoring. It's not over till its over."
Western Kentucky answered back with a touchdown on their next drive with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Zappe to Sterns. The Hilltoppers elected to take the extra point and cut the Roadrunner lead to 49-41.
After UTSA was unable to get enough first downs to run out the clock Western Kentucky got one final chance to try and score a touchdown that would put them a two-point try away from tying.
The Hilltoppers final drive of the night started at their own 22 yard line with 1:05 left to play. Zappe was able to lead them to the UTSA 47 in 58 seconds. With seven seconds to play Zappe threw a pass that fell incomplete. The clock expired and the celebration began. Traylor got the cooler of Gatorade emptied on his back. It was too early to celebrate. The refs went to video review and found the ball hit the ground with one second on the clock.
So one second was put back on the clock and the Hilltoppers got another chance at the hail-Mary. Even with a second chance there would be no joy for the fans in red. Zappe's pass found its way into the hands of UTSA's Jahmal Sam. Then the celebration could officially begin. Traylor got his second Gatorade bath of the night.
"I got dunked twice," Traylor said with a smile after the game. "I was just grateful."
Like a flashback to September 3, 2011, the fans in attendance on December 3, 2021 rushed the field after the game had officially ended. This time the police didn't try to tackle those orange-and-blue-clad fans making their way from the seats to the field. Those in attendance who made it to the field hugged and high-fived the players and coaches who had delivered the city its first college or pro sports championship since 2014.
The masses who had made it to the field then crowded around the little stage that was set up as McCormick received his MVP trophy and Traylor was handed the conference championship trophy.
It was time for a second Fiesta in 2021 for the people of San Antonio. Or an early jump start to 2022 Fiesta. Either way, on December 3, 2021 there was a party heard round the world.
"There is something special about this team," McCormick said after the game. "There is something special about these players and these coaches. From day one this year I knew it was going to be a special year."
Now the Roadrunners will wait to find out where they will be playing their bowl game. The early favorites are either the Independence Bowl in Shreveport or the New Orleans Bowl. Regardless of where it is the UTSA fanbase will make its presence known.
After all, 12-1 seasons don't always come around. Some schools have waited longer than 3,744 days to experience what the UTSA fanbase is currently experiencing.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Attendance
|
Sept. 3, 2011
|
Northeastern State
|
W 31-3
|
56,743
|
Sept. 8, 2018
|
Baylor
|
L 37-20
|
42,071
|
Dec. 3, 2021
|
Western Kentucky
|
W 49-41
|
41,148
|
Sept. 7, 2013
|
Oklahoma State
|
L 56-35
|
40,977
|
Nov. 24, 2012
|
Texas State
|
W 38-31
|
39,032
|
Nov. 20, 2021
|
UAB
|
W 34-31
|
35,147
|
Sept. 24, 2011
|
Bacone
|
W 54-7
|
33,517
|
Sept. 4, 2014
|
Arizona
|
L 26-23
|
33, 472
|
Oct. 8, 2011
|
South Alabama
|
L 30-27 (2 OT)
|
32,886
|
Sept. 28, 2013
|
Houston
|
L 59-28
|
32, 487
