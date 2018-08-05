UTSA received their 12th commitment of the 2019 cycle, and this one is in the form of the local San Antonio tight end, Oscar Cardenas. Cardenas also had offers from ACU and Air Force, but he tells me that he was never really considering them and has always thought of UTSA as his number 1 school. He is rated as a 5.4 2 star prospect, and he measures in at 6'4" and weighs in around 250 pounds.

There were multiple reasons why UTSA was Cardenas' choice, and some of those reasons are, "The way coach was talking about the school is one part, my scholarship is another part of it and I mean UTSA is a very special place man. Coach Wilson has done a heck of a job with the school." Oscar tells me that he actually knew that UTSA was his future home when he had his very first meeting with Coach Wilson. Since he knew UTSA was home for him, he let me know that he had never really even been considering any other schools prior to committing to the Roadrunners.

The recruiting pitch that Cardenas is going to use for other 2019 recruits is, "Telling them how it's going to feel like home and how I told you about Coach Wilson talking about the school and stuff like that." Again, we see that the home feeling is a huge selling point for these commits, and also we see how much the guys respect and look up to Coach Frank Wilson. I continued by asking if he was completely shutting his recruitment down now that he's committed, and he said, "Yes sir, I'm staying home for sure!" Cardenas is completely solid and is looking forward to being a Roadrunner. Once he makes it to college, he tells me that he's going to be majoring in Kinesiology.



