BirdsUp - Brother Bowl VIII: A game of hope

Last weekend the Roadrunners were supposed to head eastbound on I-10 to take on the Rice Owls. That game ended up being postponed as UTSA dealt with positive COVID tests in the program. No date has been set for a makeup date but if it is made up UTSA will play in December for just the second time ever.

This weekend the Roadrunners will be home in the Alamodome as UT-system rivals UTEP makes the 555 mile trek from the Sun Bowl to the Alamodome. It's also Homecoming weekend for the socially distanced crowd in the Alamodome. This saturday is scheduled to be the eighth football game all-time between UTSA and UTEP. The Roadrunners hold a three-game winning streak over UTEP but this year's Miners are much improved. More on that in a little bit but first, the story of UTEP.

Though both UTSA and UTEP are in the UT-system, the El Pasoans had a 55-year head start on their school compared to the Alamo City. UTEP was founded in 1914 as the State School of Mines and Metallurgy. That same year the Miners football team took the field for the first time. In their inaugural season UTEP went 2-3 with the wins coming against El Paso YMCA and the 20th Infantry. That first year the Miners lost to New Mexico State, New Mexico Military and El Paso High School.

A few years later in 1920 UTEP joined the UT-system under a new name, College of Mines and Metallurgy of the University of Texas. The school changed its name again in 1949 to Texas Western College of the University of Texas. It held that name until 1967 when it became UTEP. The Miners owe a debt of gratitude to the country singer Marty Robbins. Were it not for his song "El Paso" UTEP might still be using "The Eyes of Texas" as their fight song.

The UTEP football program has had more lean years than good years. The Miners have won just two conference championships in their 106+ seasons. They won the Border Conference in 1956 and were co-champions of the WAC in 2000. UTEP joined Conference USA in 2005.

In 2013 UTSA joined Conference USA and the Brother Bowl began. It's early history is notable for the fact that the first five meetings were all won by the road team. UTSA snapped that streak when they beat UTEP 30-21 in the Alamodome in 2018. Something to keep in mind for next season is the fact that UTSA has never lost to UTEP in El Paso which has allowed UTSA to take a 5-2 lead in the series.

The last time UTEP won in the series was also the last time UTSA played the Miners on homecoming in 2016. The Miners won that game 52-49 in five overtimes which still stands as the longest game played in both Conference USA history and by a member of the UT-system.