BirdsUp - Brother Bowl VIII: A game of hope

Brother Bowl VIII: A game of hope
After both teams got unscheduled open dates last week, UTSA and UTEP are scheduled to face off in the Alamodome this weekend
Last weekend the Roadrunners were supposed to head eastbound on I-10 to take on the Rice Owls. That game ended up being postponed as UTSA dealt with positive COVID tests in the program. No date has been set for a makeup date but if it is made up UTSA will play in December for just the second time ever.
This weekend the Roadrunners will be home in the Alamodome as UT-system rivals UTEP makes the 555 mile trek from the Sun Bowl to the Alamodome. It's also Homecoming weekend for the socially distanced crowd in the Alamodome. This saturday is scheduled to be the eighth football game all-time between UTSA and UTEP. The Roadrunners hold a three-game winning streak over UTEP but this year's Miners are much improved. More on that in a little bit but first, the story of UTEP.
Though both UTSA and UTEP are in the UT-system, the El Pasoans had a 55-year head start on their school compared to the Alamo City. UTEP was founded in 1914 as the State School of Mines and Metallurgy. That same year the Miners football team took the field for the first time. In their inaugural season UTEP went 2-3 with the wins coming against El Paso YMCA and the 20th Infantry. That first year the Miners lost to New Mexico State, New Mexico Military and El Paso High School.
A few years later in 1920 UTEP joined the UT-system under a new name, College of Mines and Metallurgy of the University of Texas. The school changed its name again in 1949 to Texas Western College of the University of Texas. It held that name until 1967 when it became UTEP. The Miners owe a debt of gratitude to the country singer Marty Robbins. Were it not for his song "El Paso" UTEP might still be using "The Eyes of Texas" as their fight song.
The UTEP football program has had more lean years than good years. The Miners have won just two conference championships in their 106+ seasons. They won the Border Conference in 1956 and were co-champions of the WAC in 2000. UTEP joined Conference USA in 2005.
In 2013 UTSA joined Conference USA and the Brother Bowl began. It's early history is notable for the fact that the first five meetings were all won by the road team. UTSA snapped that streak when they beat UTEP 30-21 in the Alamodome in 2018. Something to keep in mind for next season is the fact that UTSA has never lost to UTEP in El Paso which has allowed UTSA to take a 5-2 lead in the series.
The last time UTEP won in the series was also the last time UTSA played the Miners on homecoming in 2016. The Miners won that game 52-49 in five overtimes which still stands as the longest game played in both Conference USA history and by a member of the UT-system.
|UTSA
|UTEP
|
Year school opened
|
1969
|
1914
|
First year of football
|
2011
|
1914
|
All-time football record
|
49-65
|
399-612-28
|
Postseason record
|
0-1
|
5-9
|
Last win in series
|
2019: W 26-16
|
2016: W 52-49 (5OT)
Roadrunners hope to keep run of success against UTEP going
The 2020 Miners are doing better than they have in recent years. UTEP enters with a 3-3 record and will play in a game in November without a losing record for the first time since 2014.
UTEP started the season with a win over SFA. The Miners fell to Texas in their second game before running off two wins in a row over Abilene Christian and Louisiana-Monroe. The Miners have lost two straight against Louisiana Tech and Charlotte to fall to 0-2 in Conference USA play. UTEP had their game against FIU last weekend canceled.
Through six games the Miners are averaging 20 points per game and giving up 25.1 points per game. Opponents have had better luck passing against UTEP than running. The Miners defense has given up 1313 passing yards (218.83 per game) and 646 yards on the ground (107.7 per game).
The Miners offense has thrown for 1309 yards and run for 733 yards through their first six games this season.
Quarterback Gavin Hardison has led the Miners offense this season, completing 94 of 178 pass attempts for 1260 yards and four touchdowns. Hardison has also thrown five interceptions. Hardison's favorite target has been Jacob Cowing. Cowing leads the Miners with 34 catches for 515 yards. Justin Garrett leads the Miners with three receiving touchdowns.
Deion Hankins leads the Miners rushing attack. The El Paso native has carried the ball 83 times for 419 yards and six touchdowns.
UTEP has a negative-4 turnover differential. The Miners have thrown five interceptions and lost four fumbles. UTEP opponents have thrown two interceptions and lost three fumbles.
Not getting to play at Rice gave the Roadrunners an unscheduled bye week and broke up what originally was going to be 12 scheduled games in 12 weeks. That could turn out to be a blessing for the Roadrunners.
This season the Roadrunners have tried to use the ground game led by Sincere McCormick to open up the passing game. McCormick, the second leading rusher in the country, has borne the brunt of the rushing attack but Brendan Brady has returned and should help carry the load.
It seems each week a different Roadrunner receiver steps up and has a big game. That will be something to watch this weekend, who is the star receiver against UTEP?
On defense the Roadrunners will need to replicate the second half of their game against Louisiana Tech a few weeks ago. If they can play like that for four quarters they will have a good chance at their fourth win of the season.
For the first time ever in this series both teams will enter it with their records at or above the .500 mark. The early history saw the road team always winning. UTSA snapped that streak in 2018. They have a chance to make it four in a row against UTEP and two-in-a-row at home against the Miners. I think the combination of being back in the Alamodome and coming off of an unscheduled week off will help the Roadrunners move to 4-3 on the season.
PREDICTION: UTSA 28 UTEP 20
