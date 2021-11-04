Brother Bowl IX: One more time in El Paso?

UTEP football has only won two conference championships in its 108 seasons of football. The Miners are 5-9 in bowl games. Their overall record is 405-616-28. Since 2011 the Miners have had a rough go as they are 37-88 in the seasons since their system brothers in San Antonio started football.

While the school underwent name changes every 20 years or so the Miners football team found stability. UTEP was an independent from 1914-1934 before joining the Border Conference in 1935. The Miners were in the Border Conference until 1960. Between 1961-67 they were back to being independent before playing in the WAC from 1968-2004 and Conference USA since 2005.

UTEP is the second oldest university in the UT-system. From 1920-1949 it was known as the College of Mines and Metallurgy of the University of Texas. In 1949 it became known as Texas Western College of The University of Texas, a name that stood until 1967 when it adopted University of Texas at El Paso as the official name.

UTEP has been playing football since 1914 which is also the year that the school was started as the State School of Mines and Metallurgy. From the beginning the school has been known as the Miners. In 1914 the Miners finished their inaugural season 2-3.

UTSA and UTEP became conference rivals in 2013 when the Roadrunners arrived in Conference USA. UTEP has resided in Conference USA since 2005. Prior to making a home in Conference USA, both schools were members of the Western Athletic Conference. UTSA was in the WAC for one year, 2012. UTEP was in the WAC from 1968-2004.

That Miners win in 2016 came after the two teams played five overtimes. UTEP won that game to tie the series 2-2. Since then UTSA has won four straight against UTEP.

Regardless of what it is called the series between UTSA and UTEP has had some interesting contests through the years. UTSA leads the all-time series, 6-2. In the early years of the series the home team each year found themselves on the losing end. UTSA won in El Paso in 2013 and 2015 while UTEP won in San Antonio in 2014 and 2016.

This Saturday night, November 6, 2021 the eyes of America will tune in to ESPN 2 to watch the ninth installment of the series between UTSA and UTEP. It is known to some as the Brother Bowl. To others it is the battle of the hand sign.

This year's UTEP team has already won more games than the combined total of wins for the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 Miners teams. UTEP has six wins for the first time since 2014 when they finished 7-6.

The Miners opened the season 2-0 with wins over New Mexico State and Bethune-Cookman. A loss in week three to Boise State was followed by a four-game winning streak with wins over New Mexico, Old Dominion, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech. Last week the Miners lost at Florida Atlantic to continue their strange feat of having never won a game in the Eastern Time Zone.

In their eight games this season the Miners are outscoring opponents 199-163 (24.88 points for per game to 20.38 points per game against).

It is well known that UTSA is 8-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. There is a lot on the line for UTSA on Saturday night. If UTSA can win on Saturday night it will be the first time in program history that a Roadrunner team reaches nine wins. It will also give UTSA five wins in conference play for the fourth time ever, joining the 2020, 2016 and 2013 Roadrunners.

Through the first eight games the Roadrunners have outscored 315-150 (39.38-18.75 scoring per game). The 315 points scored by the 2021 Roadrunners are the fourth most by a Roadrunner team in a season. If the Roadrunners score 24 points on Saturday they will tie last season's Roadrunner team for third most points scored in a season.

On the other side of the spectrum the fewest points ever given up by a Roadrunner team in a whole season is 187 in 2017. This year's Roadrunner team would need to limit opponents to 26 points over the remaining games to set a new mark for fewest points allowed in a season.

UTSA has also scored at least 40 points in three-straight games for the first time ever.

When it comes to yardage the Miners offense has 3151 yards (393.9 per game) and their defense has given up 2358 yards (294.8 per game). The Roadrunners have 3530 yards of offense (441.3 per game) and the UTSA defense has given up 2668 yards (333.5 per game).

UTEP has thrown for 1885 yards (235.63 per game) and run for 1266 yards (158.3 per game). The UTSA defense has given up 2033 yards passing (254.13 per game) and just 635 yards rushing (79.4 yards per game).

UTSA's offense has 2057 yards passing (257.13 per game) and 1473 yards rushing (184.1 per game). The Miners defense has given up 1580 yards passing (197.5 per game) and 778 yards rushing (97.3 per game).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Both defenses will have their hands full with the opposing quarterbacks. UTEP's Gavin Hardison has completed 114 of his 204 pass attempts for 1876 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hardison has also thrown nine interceptions.

UTSA counters with Frank Harris. Harris has had his best year in some time this year completing 151 of 220 pass attempts for 1793 yards and 16 touchdowns. Harris has thrown three interceptions but his 16 touchdowns are tied for 22nd most among FBS quarterbacks.

Both quarterbacks have quality targets to throw to. Jacob Cowing leads the Miners with 41 catches for 811 yards and four touchdowns. Justin Garrett is the next most targeted receiver in the Miners offense as he has 30 catches for 447 yards and two touchdowns.

UTSA has a trio of receivers that has helped Harris reach some of his heights this season. Zakhari Franklin and Joshua Cephus have traded the team lead for yards back and forth for much of the season. At the moment Franklin leads the team in receiving yards (572) and touchdowns (six). Cephus leads in receptions with 48, three more than Franklin. Cephus also has 531 yards and five touchdowns. DeCorian Clark is tied with Cephus on five touchdowns. Clark has caught 29 passes for 431 yards.

The Miners leading rusher is Ronald Awatt with 98 carries for 504 yards with four touchdowns scored. Deion Hankins leads the Miners with five touchdowns to go with 323 yards on 86 carries.

UTSA's rushing attack is led by Sincere McCormick. McCormick has rushed for 891 yards and nine touchdowns on 190 carries. Harris has 270 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 55 carries.

SPECIAL TEAMS AND TURNOVERS

Both UTSA and UTEP boast strong special teams units. UTEP punter Joshua Sloan has 38 punts for 1557 yards (40.97 yards per punt). Sloan has downed 11 punts inside the 20. Lucas Dean has punted 30 times for 1323 yards (44.1 per punt). Dean has had 12 punts downed inside the 20.

As far as field goals go both teams are 14-of-18 on their attempts. UTEP's Gavin Baechle has accounted for all of the Miners field goals. Hunter Duplessis is 13-of-17 for UTSA and Everett Ornstein is 1-for-1.

In the return game UTSA punt returner Sheldon "Sticks" Jones fell from first in the country to second in return yards during the bye week. Jones has returned 20 punts for 262 yards. UTEP's punt returner, Justin Garrett, has 13 punt returns for 82 yards.

Kick returns for UTSA have been handled by Dadrian Taylor. Taylor has six returns for 151 yards. UTEP's leading kick returner is Dennis Barnes with 13 returns for 211 yards.

As far as turnovers go UTSA has a plus-10 turnover differential. The Roadrunners have lost four fumbles and thrown three interceptions. UTSA's defense has recovered nine fumbles and come away with eight interceptions.

UTEP has a minus-four turnover differential. The Miners have lost seven fumbles and thrown 10 interceptions. UTEP has recovered six fumbles and has seven interceptions.