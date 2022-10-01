College football is a wild game. A week after the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders led wire-to-wire to beat a ranked Miami team on the road the UTSA Roadrunners showed the Blue Raiders what it feels like to be on the other side of that coin.

UTSA scored on its first two drives of the night in Murfreesboro and never trailed in a 45-30 win over the Blue Raiders.

"They are finally happy," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said of the Roadrunners after the game. "When you work as hard as our guys work, I'm just so happy its a happy locker room. There is real joy in there."

Frank Harris topped his record breaking performance from last week by becoming the first quarterback in UTSA history to throw for 400 yards in a game. Harris finished the night completing 27 of his 36 pass attempts for 414 yards passing. He also had nine yards receiving on one catch and 31 yards rushing on 12 carries. The nine yard catch came on a pass from Josh Cephus. The 423 yards passing between Harris and Cephus set a new school record for team yards through the air in a game.

Harris also threw three interceptions in the second half that turned a game teetering on the edge of a UTSA blowout into a much closer contest as the Blue Raiders scored 10 points off those interceptions.

"We have a lot to work on, including myself," Harris said. "Those turnovers can't happen. Aside from those picks offensively we had a great game. We did well running the ball and passing the ball."



UTSA's ground game accounted for 167 yards and four touchdowns. The 590 yards of total offense is one of the highest in program history and was just 34 yards away from tying the school record for total yards of offense in a game.

Brendan Brady led the Roadrunners ground attack with 98 yards on 19 carries. Brady also scored a touchdown on the ground. Brady's touchdown came with 1:42 left in the game after he broke through the Blue Raider defense when the Roadrunners lead had gone down to eight, 38-30. It was a tough decision for Brady, to take the points or take the chance to run some more clock. In the end he opted for the points.

"At the end of the game we have this thing where if we break a run and there is time left and we are up to go down," Brady said. "That was the first thing going through my mind but then I was like we're up eight, should I go (down) or not. My legs just kept moving."

Trelon Smith and Harris both ran the ball 12 times for 31 yards. Smith scored a touchdown on the ground, Harris scored two touchdowns on the ground.

It could easily have been a more lopsided score line for the Roadrunners. It also could have ended with the Blue Raiders celebrating and not the Roadrunners. In the end the Roadrunners were able to leave Murfreesboro--for the last time for the foreseeable future--with the victory over a Blue Raider team that was riding high off a big upset last week.

"They were coming off of Miami and we hadn't played well last week," Traylor said. "We've been working on (Middle Tennessee) for a while. They are a really good football team and this is a big win for the Roadrunners."

UTSA was able to do it because they had the offense going when they needed it and built a cushion that could withstand the Blue Raiders.