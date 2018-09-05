The drama in last week's UTSA game at Arizona State lasted about as long as a rain drop on the desert sand. That is to say it didn't last long at all. The Roadrunners fell behind 14-0 in the first two minutes and the Sun Devils pushed the lead to 49-0 before UTSA got on the board with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Enough about last week. It's on to week two and the Roadrunners continue their travels on the Power-5 express by welcoming the Baylor Bears down from their slumber palace on the shores of the Brazos.

In case you were hibernating or are new to the world of college football last season the Roadrunners beat the Bears in front of their green and gold-clad fans. It was a low scoring affair that UTSA took 17-10.

This weekend Baylor will come to San Antonio angrier than a she-bear who's cub went to a community college. The Waco Bears will be looking to do unto the Roadrunners as they were done unto last year, namely to come into a hostile environment and steal a victory.

Baylor will come into the game with UTSA boasting a 1-0 record after beating a FCS team, Abilene Christian 55-27. The Bears didn't really break much of sweat as they raced out to a 17-0 lead but there is hope for the Roadrunners if they can get their offense going as Abilene Christian put up 20 of their 27 points in the first half. They trailed at halftime 38-20 but there is hope for the Roadrunners.

"They’re a much-improved football team," UTSA Head Coach Frank Wilson said of the Bears.

Last week against Abilene Christian the Bears gave up 466 yards on defense. 220 of those yards came on the ground and 246 came in the air. If UTSA can get their offense going they have a good chance to put some yards up on the Bears. That being said if the Roadrunners struggle on offense against the Bears it could lead to a quarterback switch as well as put even more pressure on the Roadrunner defense.

The Bears offense had no trouble putting up both points and yards on Abilene Christian last weekend, scoring 55 and compiling 606 yards of total offense. 295 of those yards were on the ground and 301 came through the air.

Baylor will be taking on what should be a fired up UTSA football team as well as a crowd ready to start the new season in the Alamodome. The Roadrunners have done a good job of rallying support from the city in the lead up to the game with (at press time) 15,000 tickets distributed to local members of the military in addition to those sold through season tickets and individual game tickets.

This year's matchup sets up a lot like last year's did. It will be up to the Roadrunner defense to make stops and keep the Bears offense away from the field as much as they can. If the Roadrunner defense can stand up to the Bears and keep them off the board UTSA will have a good chance to win the game. Of course it will help if the Roadrunner offense can find its way.

Prediction: UTSA 21 Baylor 20