Today, UTSA gained their tenth commitment of the 2019 class. This one is in the form of the lengthy linebacker out of Cypress Ranch, Gerard McKnight. Things escalated quickly in this recruitment as Gerard was actually offered by UTSA just earlier today, and then pulled the trigger just a few hours later. He is rated as a 5.4 two star recruit by Rivals and he is listed at 6'3" and weighs in around 200 pounds.

There were a few reasons why Gerard chose to shut things down quickly and commit to UTSA over his other offers, he stated, "The quality of education and the coaching staff. You have to have reliable, honest, straight forward coaches." His offer list was not an extensive one, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't have the talent and potential to have more offers than he does. Prior to committing today, McKnight had been considering schools like Texas State, Stephen F. Austin and possibly a future Missouri offer. He told me that he knew UTSA was home when, "Coach Wilson called and said there's only 1 linebacker spot left, and it would be an honor for you to come play for UTSA." Coach Wilson definitely seems to have seen the potential and upside that Gerard possesses.

Gerard tells me that his recruiting pitch to other recruits in the 2019 class is going to be all of the reasons he committed to UTSA, the education level and the honesty, reliableness and straight forwardness of the coaching staff. One thing that was great to hear was that McKnight is mostly shutting down his recruitment, unless he hears from any power 5 schools, he told me, "Honestly, any school that is not power 5, I will not talk to now."

The coaching staff has been telling him that he will be playing one of the linebacker spots once he gets to college, but I could personally see him playing a bit of safety as well if he doesn't put on a lot of weight for the linebacker position. Gerard tells me that what he brings to the table is, "A tall, fast and physical linebacker that can run sideline to sideline, but can also get in the trenches and fill a gap." He says that he will probably fit in on special teams at first, but he wants to come in and compete for a starting linebacker role as soon as possible. He tells me that his main recruiter throughout the process was Coach Camp, and he wants to tell all of the UTSA fans that, "I'm excited to be a part of the Roadrunner family! Let's go Roadrunners."