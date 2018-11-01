Right off the bat, I have to admit I have a soft spot in my football heart for offensive lineman. Often cerebral giants, these big men always toil in obscurity. The casual fan only getting to know them when a mistake is made, never receiving praise when a huge run happens or a big pass is completed downfield. On a football team, they are at once anonymous and essential and it truly takes a five good ones coming together – a team within a team – for an offensive line to work.

Now that my poetic waxing of the big man is over, I want to fully introduce Roadrunner fans to one of Conference USA’s best offensive tackles: Josh Dunlop. This literal big man on campus came to UTSA via the junior college route and was one of Frank Wilson’s first “gets” as a recruit. After starring as offensive tackle at Zionsville Community High School in Zionsville, Indiana, Dunlop found himself at Dodge City Community College looking to get a little more seasoning in the ways of college football.

Dunlop worked his way onto the field last season, playing in all 11 games and starting seven. He came into this season as the only offensive lineman on the roster that had any collegiate experience. Asked to step into a leadership role, Dunlop has risen to the challenge and become a cornerstone on the UTSA offense. He took some time out of his busy schedule to talk to us about high school football in Indiana, what he loves about San Antonio, and Bill Miller’s.