The only FBS rivalry in Texas that pits orange against maroon on a football field will be contested again this weekend when the Roadrunners welcome their rivals from Texas State-San Marcos to the Alamodome for the third all-time football game in the I-35 rivalry.

UTSA won the second ever meeting last year in San Marcos 44-14 and won the inaugural contest 38-31 in 2012 when both schools were travelling the roads of the Western Athletic Conference.

For the second year in a row the game will be sponsored by HEB. A trophy will be handed out to the winner after the game. It may be that one day the two teams compete for a grocery store buggy but for now they have to settle for a silver football.

About the only thing Roadrunners and Bobcats can agree on is that HEB is a good store.

The Birds and the Cats enter the game with both fanbases desperate to win.

UTSA, as many expected, went 0-3 in their tour-de-power-5 three-game schedule. The Roadrunners were outscored 127-44 in their three games against Arizona State, Baylor and Kansas State.

The Roadrunner offense has put up 775 yards in the first three games. The passing game, whether it was Cordale Grundy or DJ Gillins, has accounted for 532 of those yards with the remaining 243 coming on the ground.

On defense the Roadrunners have given up 1446 yards of offense. Of those yards given up, 925 came through the air and 521 yards were given up on the ground.

"We are still searching for consistency that’s been so elusive for us," UTSA Head Coach Frank Wilson said. "Still searching for the fast start that’s been elusive for us."

Texas State on the other hand opened their season with a 35-7 loss at power-5 member Rutgers. The Bobcats got their first win in week two with a 36-20 victory over an FCS foe, the true TSU, Texas Southern. Last week Texas State lost to South Alabama 41-31 in their Sun Belt conference opener.

The Bobcats offense has fared a little better, considering they've had a lighter schedule to open than their rivals. Texas State has been outscored 96-74 in the first three games. The offense has put up 1088 total yards, 555 yards passing and 533 yards rushing.

Texas State's defense has given up 1156 yards, 786 through the air and 370 on the ground.

Individually the Bobcats have used three different quarterbacks this season but the front runner is Willie Jones III who has completed 41 of 79 pass attempts for 517 yards and three touchdowns. Jones has also thrown two interceptions. Jones is also the best Bobcat runner as he leads the team with 198 yards rushing. If he could figure out a way to catch his own passes he could be a one man offense.

"They lose Damian (Williams) a year ago from the quarterback position and replace him with a quarterback who I think is probably a more elusive runner," Wilson said. "I think he’s a decent passer and they have some big targets."

Saturday begins a stretch of winnable games for UTSA. After Texas State the Roadrunners face UTEP and Rice. If the Roadrunners can win those three games to get to 3-3 then the feelings of the fanbase might improve from where they are. Despite starting 0-3 the sky is not falling on the Roadrunners yet.

"We have so much season still ahead of us. We’ve still got one more non-conference game before we even start conference. That’s where it counts and I allow myself to view our conference champion from a year ago who was in similar position we are in now in FAU," Wilson said. "All of our goals are still ahead of us — to win a conference championship, to position ourselves for a bowl game — they are still attainable."

This rivalry game shapes up as a game that will be won by the team who is most desperate to win. UTSA being at home and having navigated through its opening power-5 gauntlet they should have the confidence to know they can beat their rivals. The game will be closer than it was last season but the Roadrunners get their first win of the season and keep frustrating their rivals from the next river over.

Prediction: UTSA 35 Texas State 20.