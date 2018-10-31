With the bye week come and gone, the Roadrunners return to the football field this weekend to take on the UAB Blazers at historic Legion Field in Birmingham.

It will be quite a challenge for the 3-5 Roadrunners when they face the 7-1 Blazers this Saturday night. UAB is 5-0 in conference this season after going 6-2 last season. After their football program was shut down for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, the Blazers have won more games than any team in Conference USA play since their rebirth last September.

Last weekend UAB was out in the West Texas town of El Paso to take on a UTEP Miners team still prospecting for a win. The Blazers didn't even let the Miners on the scoreboard and came away with a 19-0 win.

In UTSA's most recent action they fell 27-17 at Southern Miss on October 20.

UTSA and UAB have met twice on the football field. UTSA won 52-31 in the first ever meeting in 2013 at the Alamodome. The second meeting was last season in San Antonio with UAB riding out of town with a 24-19 win.

This season, UAB is in the drivers seat for the West division. They have gotten into that position in large part to their defense. Last weekend's 19-0 win was the Blazers third shutout this season. They are the only team in the Football Bowl Subdivision with multiple shutout victories this season. UAB has outscored opponents 253-106 this season for an average scoreline of 31.6-13.2.

In terms of total yardage the Blazers defense has given up a total of 2223 yards to opposing offense this season (277.9 per game). Teams have had better luck passing against UAB as opponents have put up 1246 yards in the air (155.8 per game) and 977 yards on the ground (122.1 per game).

UTSA's defense has also been a strength this season as they have given up 3084 yards this season (385.5 per game). The Roadrunners have given up 2043 yards passing (255.4 per game) and 1041 yards rushing (130.1 per game)

The Blazers offense has racked up a total of 3361 yards (420.1 per game) through their first eight games. UAB has 1864 yards rushing (233 per game) this season and 1497 yards passing (187.1).

UTSA has not been great on offense but a lot of young players have gotten to play this season and that will bode well for next season and the year after. This season the Roadrunners have a total of 1968 yards (246 per game) on offense. The Roadrunners have 1207 yards passing (150.9 per game) and 761 yards rushing (95.1 per game).

Since their return to the football field UAB has been a tough out for the other members of Conference USA. It takes a lot of weapons to knock of the Blazers. UTSA does have some weapons in all three phases of the game but it might not be enough to pull the upset. Saturday will be another good learning experience for the young Roadrunners but it's likely they won't experience a win in Birmingham.

Prediction: UTSA 17 UAB 31







