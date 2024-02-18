UTSA welcomed an old conference foe to open the season at Roadrunner Field this weekend. The UT Arlington Mavericks, long-time rivals in the Southland Conference and one-year rivals in the WAC, came to town for the first time since 2021.

This weekend the two teams played a four game series in three days. UT Arlington won on Friday and Sunday with UTSA winning both games of a seven inning doubleheader on Saturday.

Friday: UT Arlington 10 UTSA 9

The Mavericks scored the first nine runs including five runs in the top of the fourth inning before the Roadrunners mounted a late rally. UTSA got within one run before running out of outs. Freshman Robert Orloski got the start for UTSA and was saddled with the loss after going 3 2/3 innings and giving up six runs.

Saturday Game 1: UTSA 7 UT Arlington 2

UTSA got its first win of the 2024 season on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. The Roadrunners took their first lead with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. UT Arlington scored a run in the top of the fifth but UTSA answered that with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Mavericks scored their second run in the top of the sixth but UTSA added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth for the final runs of the game. Ruger Riojas got the win for the Roadrunners after throwing 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Saturday Game 2: UTSA 2 UT Arlington 1 (9 Innings)

The second game of the doubleheader would end up being the lowest scoring game of the series. UTSA got its first run in the bottom of the second inning when Mark Henning scored on a single by Hector Rodriguez. UT Arlington tied the score with a run in the top of the fifth inning. After that neither team was able to score and the game went to extra innings. In the bottom of the ninth inning the Roadrunners walked off with the win when Henning scored on a bloop single by Aiden Baumann that landed just in front of the Maverick's diving right fielder. Braylon Owens got the win for UTSA after pitching the final three innings of the game.

Sunday: UT Arlington 5 UTSA 4

The series finished up on Sunday afternoon. UT Arlington opened the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the second inning. UTSA tied the score in the bottom of the second when Henning doubled and then scored on a double by Ty Tilson. The Mavericks scored two runs in the top of the sixth but UTSA answered with two in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3. UT Arlington pushed their lead to 5-3 with two runs off Roadrunner reliever Fischer Kingsbury in the top of the eighth. UTSA got a run in the bottom of the ninth to cut the deficit to 5-4. The had runners at second and third with no outs before a ground out turned into a double play that erased the runner at third. The Mavericks got the final out before the Roadrunner at second could score.

UTSA will be on the road Tuesday when they travel to Tarleton State before taking part in a tournament in Sugar Land next weekend. The Roadrunners return home March 1 for a series against Grand Canyon.