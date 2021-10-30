A history of UTSA bye weeks

UTSA is on its bye week this week. This is the 15th time in 11 seasons of football that the Roadrunners have had a bye week. UTSA's first ever bye week came on October 22, 2011. That was week eight of the inaugural season.

A week before, on October 15, the Roadrunners played their first pre-bye-week game at UC Davis. UTSA lost that game 38-17.

That 2011 season remains the season with the most bye weeks for UTSA football. The Roadrunners were off in week eight, week 10 and week 13.

Since that first season the Roadrunners have had a bye week in each season. Last year was the first time the Roadrunners had a bye week in week one (not counting the cancelled game against Houston in 2017). After 2011 the seasons with the most bye weeks are 2013 and 2014 with two bye weeks apiece.

The Roadrunners average bye week has been week eight. UTSA has had a bye week three times in week five and in week eight. The next highest week for bye weeks has been week nine with two bye weeks through 11 seasons. UTSA has never had a bye week in week two, week three, week seven and week 11.

In the 27 games played before or after a bye week the Roadrunners have played 16 different schools. UTSA has played seven different teams in pre-bye-week games only and three different teams in post-bye-week games only.

Last week's win at Louisiana Tech marked the first time the Roadrunners faced the Bulldogs either before or after a bye week.

UTSA has played six teams both before and after bye weeks. Those six are Georgia State, Rice, North Texas, UTEP, Southern Miss and Texas State. UTSA played Georgia State between bye weeks in the 2011 season. The only time--so far--that UTSA has had a game bookended by bye weeks.

That game against Georgia State was the Roadrunners first win in overtime and the first time they overcame a double-digit deficit to win. A week later the Roadrunners experienced their second of three bye weeks. UTSA's other pre-bye-week games in 2011 were in week seven at UC Davis and in week 12 against Minot State.

When it comes to games played before bye weeks the Roadrunners have played nine games on the road and five games at home. UTSA is 3-2 in the home games before a bye week and 3-6 in road games. The Roadrunners have not played a home game before or after a bye week since the 2017 season.