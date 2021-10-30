A history of UTSA bye weeks
UTSA has finally reached its bye week for the 2021 season. Since beginning in 2011 the Roadrunners have had 15 weeks off in the regular season. The Roadrunners have played 27 games either before or after a bye week. Here is the story of UTSA around bye weeks.
UTSA is on its bye week this week. This is the 15th time in 11 seasons of football that the Roadrunners have had a bye week. UTSA's first ever bye week came on October 22, 2011. That was week eight of the inaugural season.
A week before, on October 15, the Roadrunners played their first pre-bye-week game at UC Davis. UTSA lost that game 38-17.
That 2011 season remains the season with the most bye weeks for UTSA football. The Roadrunners were off in week eight, week 10 and week 13.
Since that first season the Roadrunners have had a bye week in each season. Last year was the first time the Roadrunners had a bye week in week one (not counting the cancelled game against Houston in 2017). After 2011 the seasons with the most bye weeks are 2013 and 2014 with two bye weeks apiece.
The Roadrunners average bye week has been week eight. UTSA has had a bye week three times in week five and in week eight. The next highest week for bye weeks has been week nine with two bye weeks through 11 seasons. UTSA has never had a bye week in week two, week three, week seven and week 11.
In the 27 games played before or after a bye week the Roadrunners have played 16 different schools. UTSA has played seven different teams in pre-bye-week games only and three different teams in post-bye-week games only.
Last week's win at Louisiana Tech marked the first time the Roadrunners faced the Bulldogs either before or after a bye week.
UTSA has played six teams both before and after bye weeks. Those six are Georgia State, Rice, North Texas, UTEP, Southern Miss and Texas State. UTSA played Georgia State between bye weeks in the 2011 season. The only time--so far--that UTSA has had a game bookended by bye weeks.
That game against Georgia State was the Roadrunners first win in overtime and the first time they overcame a double-digit deficit to win. A week later the Roadrunners experienced their second of three bye weeks. UTSA's other pre-bye-week games in 2011 were in week seven at UC Davis and in week 12 against Minot State.
When it comes to games played before bye weeks the Roadrunners have played nine games on the road and five games at home. UTSA is 3-2 in the home games before a bye week and 3-6 in road games. The Roadrunners have not played a home game before or after a bye week since the 2017 season.
A look at the games after a bye week
Next Saturday, when the Roadrunners take the field in El Paso, it will be the 14th time they've played a game following a bye week. UTSA is no stranger to playing UTEP around bye weeks. The Roadrunners are 0-1 against UTEP in pre-bye-week games and 1-0 in post-bye-week games.
UTSA's pre-bye-week loss to UTEP came in October 2014 when UTEP mined a 34-0 win in the Alamodome. The Roadrunners post-bye-week victory came two years ago in 2019.
The Roadrunners first ever post-bye-week game was the aforementioned overtime win against Georgia State in 2011. Since that game against Georgia State, UTSA has played 12 more games following bye weeks.
In the previous 13 post-bye-week games UTSA is 6-7. The Roadrunners have played four games at home after bye weeks and nine games on the road after bye weeks. UTSA is 3-1 in those four home games following bye weeks. On the road UTSA is 3-6 in games immediately after a bye week. The last time UTSA had a home game after a bye-week was 2017 when they lost to Southern Miss.
Last season was unique for the Roadrunners in that their by week came in week one. Of course the original schedule had UTSA visiting LSU in week one of the 2020 season but the pandemic led to the SEC going to a conference only schedule and UTSA found its bye week in week one. The Roadrunners beat Texas State in double overtime in a game that doubled as both the season opener and the Roadrunners game following a bye week. That game allowed Texas State to join the club of teams that have played UTSA both before and after a bye-week.
UTSA will be putting more than an 8-0 record on the line next week in El Paso. The Roadrunners are also riding a two-game winning streak in games following bye weeks. The Roadrunners began the streak two years ago in El Paso on October 5, 2019, when they beat the UTEP Miners 26-16.
A win next week would also allow UTSA to move to 7-7 all-time in the games following a bye week and 13-15 when both before-bye-week games and after-bye-week games are combined.
A lot will be decided on the fake grass of the Sun Bowl next Saturday night.
|Season
|Bye Weeks
|Record Before Bye week
|Record after bye week
|
2011
|
Week 8
Week 10
Week 13
|
2-1
|
1-1
|
2012
|
Week 6
|
1-0
|
0-1
|
2013
|
Week 8
Week 12
|
1-1
|
2-0
|
2014
|
Week 4
Week 10
|
0-2
|
0-2
|
2015
|
Week 8
|
0-1
|
0-1
|
2016
|
Week 5
|
0-1
|
1-0
|
2017
|
Week 5
|
1-0
|
0-1
|
2018
|
Week 9
|
0-1
|
0-1
|
2019
|
Week 5
|
0-1
|
1-0
|
2020
|
Week 1
|
-----
|
1-0
|
2021
|
Week 9
|
1-0
|
??? (Nov. 6 at UTEP)
