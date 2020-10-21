BirdsUp - A good chance to end a skid

The Roadrunners have reached the halfway point of the 2020 season. Six games have been played. Six games remain on the schedule. With everything that has gone on during the Covid pandemic it is a victory for UTSA that they have been able to play six games so far this year when so many teams have played anywhere from zero to four or five games.

UTSA has entered the halfway point with a 3-3 record for the first time since 2018. Like 2018 the Roadrunners wins and losses have come in streaks. While 2018 was an 0-3 start followed by a 3-0 burst, 2020 has been the opposite. UTSA started 3-0 before dropping the last three. If 2020 is a bizarro reverse of the 2018 season then that would mean UTSA goes on a six game winning streak to end this season (UTSA went 0-6 after starting 3-3 two years ago).

I'm not saying UTSA will go 6-0 to finish the 2020 season. If they do then I will be as surprised as anyone. This week the goal is to go 1-0 against a team that UTSA has had trouble with for the entirety of the series.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are coming to town having won six straight against UTSA. The Roadrunners lone win in the series which dates back to 2012 came in 2013. The closest losses in the series were one score games in 2014 and 2015.

Louisiana Tech has been around as a school since 1894. It opened as the Industrial Institute and College of Louisiana before changing its name in 1898 to Louisiana Industrial Institute. Three years later, in 1901, Louisiana Industrial started a football team. In their first year of football the Bulldogs were 1-2 with the two losses being to LSU and Arkansas.

Louisiana Industrial became Louisiana Polytechnic in 1921 and Louisiana Tech in 1970. During that time period the Bulldogs football team had periods of ups and downs. In the 70s Louisiana Tech won three straight Division II National Championships. The Bulldogs have been a member of several conferences but won their national championships as members of the Southland Conference.

Louisiana Tech was an Independent and part of the Big West before they joined the Western Athletic Conference in 2001. The Rustonites remained in the WAC through the 2012 season before moving with UTSA into Conference USA. The Bulldogs remain the only team UTSA has played for conference games in both the WAC and Conference USA.

Current Bulldogs Head Coach Skip Holtz will join the exclusive club of coaches to have coached against all three UTSA head coaches when the game kicks off on Saturday. As of now the club only includes Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill. Marshall Head Coach Doc Holliday is the only other candidate who can join that club.