BirdsUp - A good chance to end a skid

A good chance to end a skid
UTSA welcomes the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to town this weekend. Since the series began in 2012 UTSA has only won once and lost six straight.
Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
The Roadrunners have reached the halfway point of the 2020 season. Six games have been played. Six games remain on the schedule. With everything that has gone on during the Covid pandemic it is a victory for UTSA that they have been able to play six games so far this year when so many teams have played anywhere from zero to four or five games.
UTSA has entered the halfway point with a 3-3 record for the first time since 2018. Like 2018 the Roadrunners wins and losses have come in streaks. While 2018 was an 0-3 start followed by a 3-0 burst, 2020 has been the opposite. UTSA started 3-0 before dropping the last three. If 2020 is a bizarro reverse of the 2018 season then that would mean UTSA goes on a six game winning streak to end this season (UTSA went 0-6 after starting 3-3 two years ago).
I'm not saying UTSA will go 6-0 to finish the 2020 season. If they do then I will be as surprised as anyone. This week the goal is to go 1-0 against a team that UTSA has had trouble with for the entirety of the series.
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are coming to town having won six straight against UTSA. The Roadrunners lone win in the series which dates back to 2012 came in 2013. The closest losses in the series were one score games in 2014 and 2015.
Louisiana Tech has been around as a school since 1894. It opened as the Industrial Institute and College of Louisiana before changing its name in 1898 to Louisiana Industrial Institute. Three years later, in 1901, Louisiana Industrial started a football team. In their first year of football the Bulldogs were 1-2 with the two losses being to LSU and Arkansas.
Louisiana Industrial became Louisiana Polytechnic in 1921 and Louisiana Tech in 1970. During that time period the Bulldogs football team had periods of ups and downs. In the 70s Louisiana Tech won three straight Division II National Championships. The Bulldogs have been a member of several conferences but won their national championships as members of the Southland Conference.
Louisiana Tech was an Independent and part of the Big West before they joined the Western Athletic Conference in 2001. The Rustonites remained in the WAC through the 2012 season before moving with UTSA into Conference USA. The Bulldogs remain the only team UTSA has played for conference games in both the WAC and Conference USA.
Current Bulldogs Head Coach Skip Holtz will join the exclusive club of coaches to have coached against all three UTSA head coaches when the game kicks off on Saturday. As of now the club only includes Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill. Marshall Head Coach Doc Holliday is the only other candidate who can join that club.
|
Year School opened
|
1894
|
First year of football
|
1901
|
All-time record
|
633-468-39
|
National Championships
|
3 (Division II: 1972, 1973, 1974)
|
Notable Alumni
|
Terry Bradshaw
Phil Robertson
Trace Adkins
|
Record this season
|
3-2 (2-1 Conference USA)
|
Last week
|
L 35-17 vs. Marshall
|
Next week:
|
10.31 vs. UAB 2:30 p.m.
A chance to snap a couple of losing streaks
The series with Louisiana Tech has been more one-sided against UTSA than any other series of more than four meetings. UTSA won the second meeting in 2013 by a score of 30-10 in the Alamodome. The Bulldogs won close contests in 2014 and 2015 before winning by double-digit margins in each of the last four meetings.
Louisiana Tech is entering the game with a 3-2 record and 2-1 in conference. A week ago the Bulldogs lost at home to Marshall, 35-17. The Bulldogs only other loss this season has been at BYU, 45-14, on October 2. Louisiana Tech's wins have come against Southern Miss, 31-30; Houston Baptist, 66-38 and two weeks ago against UTEP, 21-17. The win over Southern Miss came on a touchdown in the final few seconds of the game.
Through five games the Bulldogs have been outscored by their opponents 165-149 (29.8 ppg for to 33 ppg against). In terms of total offense Louisiana Tech is averaging 342.6 yards per game (1713 total yards) and giving up 415 yards per game (2075 total yards).
The Bulldog passing game has averaged 239.2 yards per game (1196 total yards) and the rushing game has averaged 103.4 yards per game (517 yards total). On defense Louisiana Tech is giving up an average of 285.6 yards per game (1428 total yards) through the air and 129.4 yards per game (647 yards).
Louisiana Tech has had four different players attempt a pass but two of those four have seen regular time at quarterback. Luke Anthony has completed 77 of 123 pass attempts for 919 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Aaron Allen has completed 31 of 43 attempts for 270 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Bulldogs receiving corps is led by the three H's of Adrian Hardy, Smoke Harris and Griffin Hebert. Hardy has 22 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Harris has 16 catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Hebert has caught 12 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground Louisiana Tech has a dynamic duo of Justin Henderson and Israel Tucker. Henderson has carried the ball 68 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Tucker has 46 carries for 212 yards and has reached the promised land twice.
In terms of turnovers Louisiana Tech has yet to lose a fumble, recovering all four fumbles they've had on offense. The Bulldogs passing game has thrown five interceptions. Defensively the Bulldogs have recovered three fumbles and come away with four interceptions.
On Special Teams Louisiana Tech has averaged 35.62 yards per punt this season. Jacob Barnes has handled the majority of the punts as well as the field goals for the Bulldogs this year, going three-for-three on field goals.
In recent years the Bulldogs have gone through the Roadrunners like a rawhide bone. Louisiana Tech is still a very good opponent but UTSA is not as bad as they have been in recent seasons. UTSA will have to do a few things to pull off the victory on Saturday Night.
First UTSA needs to get Sincere McCormick going early. The leading rusher in the country could go a long way toward helping the Roadrunners to the win. Secondly UTSA will need to make the evening uncomfortable for whoever the Bulldogs quarterback happens to be. If the Roadrunner defense can get pressure they might force a few timely turnovers.
The biggest thing for UTSA might just be scoring first. Getting a lead over Louisiana Tech might be a boost to the Roadrunners, or at least to the fans in attendance who have lived through the long losing skid.
UTSA has been close in all three of the losses during their current streak of 2020. This is the best chance they've had in a long time to take down their adversaries from the pine curtain of Northwest Louisiana. It won't be easy but something tells me UTSA will pull off their second win of all-time against Louisiana Tech. Perhaps on the leg of Hunter Duplessis.
PREDICTION: UTSA 30, Louisiana Tech 28
FORUMS: UTSA Boulevard | Roadrunner Way