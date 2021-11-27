A disappointing first loss

Murphy's Law was in full effect for UTSA in their game at North Texas on Saturday afternoon. Anything that could go wrong did go wrong.

A Roadrunner team that had been so fortunate with turnovers all season was done in by turnovers on a cold and rainy day in Denton. UTSA lost three fumbles in the first half and all three of those fumbles were converted into touchdowns by the Mean Green. The 210 Triangle of Toughness couldn't get going in any of the phases of the game as the Roadrunners fell to North Texas 45-23.

A week after the emotional high of victory in front of the fifth largest home crowd in program history the Roadrunners experienced the emotional low of another shellacking in Denton. Since the Roadrunners win in that first visit to Denton back in 2013 Apogee Stadium has turned into a house of horrors for the Roadrunners. In 2015 the Mean Green got their only win of the season with a win over UTSA. Two years later North Texas beat UTSA with a 90 yard drive in the final minute of the game. In 2019 the Mean Green blew the Roadrunners out 45-3.

Saturday was supposed to be different. Perhaps a return to the good feeling of 2013. At the very least UTSA should have been able to beat a North Texas team that entered with a 5-6 record.

UTSA entered the game as the first ranked opponent to ever play in Apogee Stadium. North Texas was 1-47 all-time against ranked opponents.

After Saturday's win over UTSA, the Mean Green are now 2-47 all-time against ranked opponents. UTSA falls to 11-1 on the season and will probably find themselves on the outside of all three top 25 rankings when those are revealed in coming days.

The Roadrunners won the coin toss and elected to defer. North Texas received the opening kickoff and drove down field for a field goal with 12:09 left in the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff the Mean Green knocked the ball out of Dadrian Taylor's hands on the kick return. The Mean Green kicker recovered the fumble at the UTSA 26 yard line. Five plays later the Mean Green went up 10-0 with a two-yard run by DeAndre Torrey at the 10:13 mark of the first quarter.

UTSA got a field goal five minutes later to cut the deficit to 10-3 with 5:05 left in the opening quarter. After North Texas was forced to punt it appeared UTSA would be getting the ball back with a chance to tie the score. Instead Sheldon Jones muffed the punt and North Texas recovered at the UTSA 15.

The Mean Green scored four plays later to take a 17-3 lead with 0:32 left in the first quarter.

UTSA added another field goal on their next drive to cut the deficit to 17-6 with 10:23 left in the second quarter. After the Mean Green punted on their next drive UTSA took over at its own 31. What transpired would be the one memorable play of the day for the Roadrunners.

On second and 10 from the UTSA 31 Frank Harris kept the ball and ran for a 69-yard touchdown to cut the score to 17-13 with 8:20 left in the second quarter.

The good feelings were short lived for UTSA. North Texas scored on their next drive to go up 24-13. On UTSA's next drive Harris fumbled and the Mean Green recovered. Harris would not return to the game as he appeared to be injured on the play.

North Texas turned that fumble into a touchdown before halftime to take a 31-13 lead into the break.