A disappointing first loss
UTSA blown out in Denton by North Texas for first loss of 2021 season
Murphy's Law was in full effect for UTSA in their game at North Texas on Saturday afternoon. Anything that could go wrong did go wrong.
A Roadrunner team that had been so fortunate with turnovers all season was done in by turnovers on a cold and rainy day in Denton. UTSA lost three fumbles in the first half and all three of those fumbles were converted into touchdowns by the Mean Green. The 210 Triangle of Toughness couldn't get going in any of the phases of the game as the Roadrunners fell to North Texas 45-23.
A week after the emotional high of victory in front of the fifth largest home crowd in program history the Roadrunners experienced the emotional low of another shellacking in Denton. Since the Roadrunners win in that first visit to Denton back in 2013 Apogee Stadium has turned into a house of horrors for the Roadrunners. In 2015 the Mean Green got their only win of the season with a win over UTSA. Two years later North Texas beat UTSA with a 90 yard drive in the final minute of the game. In 2019 the Mean Green blew the Roadrunners out 45-3.
Saturday was supposed to be different. Perhaps a return to the good feeling of 2013. At the very least UTSA should have been able to beat a North Texas team that entered with a 5-6 record.
UTSA entered the game as the first ranked opponent to ever play in Apogee Stadium. North Texas was 1-47 all-time against ranked opponents.
After Saturday's win over UTSA, the Mean Green are now 2-47 all-time against ranked opponents. UTSA falls to 11-1 on the season and will probably find themselves on the outside of all three top 25 rankings when those are revealed in coming days.
The Roadrunners won the coin toss and elected to defer. North Texas received the opening kickoff and drove down field for a field goal with 12:09 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff the Mean Green knocked the ball out of Dadrian Taylor's hands on the kick return. The Mean Green kicker recovered the fumble at the UTSA 26 yard line. Five plays later the Mean Green went up 10-0 with a two-yard run by DeAndre Torrey at the 10:13 mark of the first quarter.
UTSA got a field goal five minutes later to cut the deficit to 10-3 with 5:05 left in the opening quarter. After North Texas was forced to punt it appeared UTSA would be getting the ball back with a chance to tie the score. Instead Sheldon Jones muffed the punt and North Texas recovered at the UTSA 15.
The Mean Green scored four plays later to take a 17-3 lead with 0:32 left in the first quarter.
UTSA added another field goal on their next drive to cut the deficit to 17-6 with 10:23 left in the second quarter. After the Mean Green punted on their next drive UTSA took over at its own 31. What transpired would be the one memorable play of the day for the Roadrunners.
On second and 10 from the UTSA 31 Frank Harris kept the ball and ran for a 69-yard touchdown to cut the score to 17-13 with 8:20 left in the second quarter.
The good feelings were short lived for UTSA. North Texas scored on their next drive to go up 24-13. On UTSA's next drive Harris fumbled and the Mean Green recovered. Harris would not return to the game as he appeared to be injured on the play.
North Texas turned that fumble into a touchdown before halftime to take a 31-13 lead into the break.
A forgettable trip to Denton
It got worse for the Roadrunners in the second half. UNT scored on their first two drives of the half. The Roadrunners had to punt on their first two drives. The result was a 45-13 lead for North Texas.
UTSA's backups got to see a lot of time in the second half. In the fourth quarter Eddie Lee Marburger threw the first touchdown of his UTSA career, a 67 yarder to Tre'Von Bradley. Hunter Duplessis also added a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Perhaps the one positive the Roadrunners can take from the fourth quarter is that they forced two Mean Green fumbles, including one at the goal line when it looked like North Texas might put 50 points on the board.
All in all though it was not a good day for the Roadrunners. Perhaps the Roadrunners new mantra should be what happens in Denton stays in Denton. At the very least the Roadrunners will have to find a way to put this one behind them quickly with two more games to play in what is still a historic season.
There is no doubt that disappointment is felt on campus at the RACE building and among the UTSA fanbase that the Roadrunners were unable to complete the 12-0 season but nobody before the season would have imagined this Roadrunner team would have the start it did. All season long the Roadrunners had benefited from good fortune and good luck.
Previous Roadrunner teams would have lost to Memphis or been unable to hang on against Illinois. In past years the undefeated start might have ended against an at the time winless UNLV team. This year's Roadrunners appeared to be a different team. They always found a way to win games that they maybe shouldn't have.
On a cold and rainy Saturday in Denton that good fortune and good luck ran out for the Roadrunners.
This is not the end of the road for the Roadrunners. They still have the conference championship game this Friday night in the Alamodome and a bowl game at some point in December. 12-0 is off the table but the Roadrunners still have a chance to finish the season 13-1.
Not a lot of teams in the whole country have ever been able to say that. The ride isn't over for UTSA. It just hit a speedbump at the convergence of I-35 in Denton.
|Year
|Week of first loss
|opponent
|final record
|
2011
|
Game 2
|
v. McMurry
|
4-6
|
2012
|
Game 6
|
at Rice
|
8-4
|
2013
|
Game 2
|
v. Oklahoma State
|
7-5
|
2014
|
Game 2
|
v. Arizona
|
4-8
|
2015
|
Game 2
|
v. Kansas State
|
3-9
|
2016
|
Game 2
|
at Colorado State
|
6-7
|
2017
|
Game 4
|
v. Southern Miss
|
6-5
|
2018
|
Game 2
|
v. Baylor
|
3-9
|
2019
|
Game 2
|
at Baylor
|
4-8
|
2020
|
Game 4
|
at UAB
|
7-5
|
2021
|
Game 12
|
at North Texas
|
???
