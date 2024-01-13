UTSA's mens basketball team returned home Saturday night to host the Charlotte 49ers. The Roadrunners were coming off a midweek visit to the number 13 ranked Memphis Tigers. In that visit to the east bank of the Mississippi River, the Roadrunners nearly came away with the upset but Memphis was able to pull away with a 107-101 win in overtime.

Points were at a premium against Charlotte on Saturday night. Both teams had stretches where points couldn't be found. It was unfortunate for the Roadrunners as the 49ers were able to lead for 38 and a half minutes on their way to a 66-58 win over UTSA. The only tie in the game came early when UTSA's Trey Edmonds got a layup to tie the score at 2-2 just 1:15 into the game.

The 49ers did their best to keep UTSA in the game in the second half. Charlotte went eight minutes of game play without scoring a field goal. Between the 8:27 mark of the second half and the 0:16 second mark, the 49ers did not make a single field goal. In that span the 49ers scored seven points on seven free throws. When the 49ers drought began their lead was 57-45. UTSA was unable to get closer than seven points behind as the Roadrunners also suffered a couple of multi-minute droughts in that stretch.

Despite going eight minutes without a made field goal, Charlotte still shot 47 percent for the game. UTSA could only manage 35 percent of their field goals going through the basket. The Roadrunners also had 17 turnovers that led to 19 points for Charlotte.

Befitting the low scoring affair, UTSA only had two players reach double digit scoring on Saturday night. Jordan Ivy-Curry led the Roadrunners with 20 points. PJ Carter scored 13 points for the Roadrunners. Edmonds led the Roadrunners with 11 rebounds.

UTSA (7-10, 1-3 American) goes on the road Wednesday to face Tulsa. That game will start at 7 p.m. The next home game for UTSA will be next Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. when they welcome Florida Atlantic to the Convocation Center.