BirdsUp - A Bird Battle in Florida

A Bird Battle in Florida
The Roadrunners head to Boca Raton to face the Florida Atlantic Owls this weekend
This year for Halloween UTSA will leave the comforts of Saint Anthony and head to the spooky locale known as Mouth of the Mouse. Boca Raton (Spanish for Mouth of the Mouse), Florida will be the site of the Roadrunners contest with the Florida Atlantic Owls. This will be the first of two straight weeks for the Roadrunners facing off against a team named the Owls. Next week will be the I-10 East Feather Fight against Rice.
First things first though is a challenge from the red and blue Owls on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean. Florida Atlantic has never lost to UTSA. The Owls won the first meeting in Boca Raton way back in September 2014. On that afternoon the Owls came from behind to beat UTSA 41-37. That was one of only three wins for the Owls that year under head coach Charlie Partridge. UTSA finished 4-8 that year.
Last year Florida Atlantic strode into the Alamodome and cruised past the Roadrunners 40-26 in what turned out to be the last home game of the Frank Wilson era at UTSA. It was also the last road game for FAU under the Lane Kiffin era as he moved on to Ole Miss after the season.
There are similarities between UTSA and FAU even beyond both being in locales with Spanish names. Both schools football programs were started by former National Champion Miami Hurricane head coaches. FAU began football under Howard Schnellenberger in 2001. UTSA has Larry Coker as the father of the program.
FAU as a school started in 1961 as more of a graduate school to serve the area of Boca Raton and Miami. They didn't admit undergraduate students until 1984. The football team began in 2001 but unlike UTSA the Owls lost their inaugural game to Slippery Rock 40-7 on September 1, 2001. FAU finished that inaugural season 4-6.
The Owls moved up to the FBS level in 2004 and joined the Sun Belt in 2005. Florida Atlantic won the Sun Belt in 2007 and moved on to Conference USA in 2013. Schnellenberger had already left by then. Florida Atlantic had to wait until 2017, their first year under Kiffin, to win Conference USA. The Owls also won the conference last season.
This year Florida Atlantic is in the first year of the Willie Taggart era. Taggart made the move to Boca Raton after being fired at Florida State. Taggart was head coach of the Seminoles for just a year and a half.
Taggart inherits a defending conference champion at Florida Atlantic but because of the Covid pandemic the Owls have only been able to play two games this season. That could make for a tough challenge for the Roadrunners.
|Date of game
|Opponent
|Result
|
October 29, 2011
|
vs. Georgia State
|
W 17-14 (OT)
|
October 27, 2012
|
vs. Utah State
|
L 48-17
|
October 26, 2013
|
vs. UAB
|
W 52-31
|
October 25, 2014
|
vs. UTEP
|
L 34-0
|
October 31, 2015
|
at North Texas
|
L 30-23
|
October 29, 2016
|
vs. North Texas
|
W 31-17
|
November 4, 2017
|
at FIU
|
L 14-7
|
October 20, 2018
|
at Southern Miss
|
L 27-17
|
November 2, 2019
|
at Texas A&M
|
L 45-14
|
October 31, 2020
|
at Florida Atlantic
|
????
What to look for when facing an opponent who has only played two games
It is tough to draw too many conclusions about Florida Atlantic based off of their small sample size of two games. The Owls didn't open their season until October 3 when they beat Charlotte 21-17. All four of the Owls September games were either cancelled outright (at Minnesota and home against Bethune Cookman) or postponed (at Georgia Southern and home against USF).
Following the win over Charlotte the Owls had their October 10 game against Southern Miss postponed. Florida Atlantic finally got their second game in last weekend but lost 20-9 at Marshall.
Through two games the Owls have averaged 274.5 yards per game of offense (549 total). The passing game accounts for 123 yards per game (246 total) and the ground game accounts for 151.5 yards per game (303 total).
The Florida Atlantic defense has given up 781 yards through two games (390.5 per game). Opponents of the Owls have picked up 565 yards (282.5 per game) through the air and 216 yards (108 per game) on the ground.
Owls quarterback Nick Tronti has been the only player to throw a pass in the first two games. He has completed 29 of 52 attempts and thrown two touchdowns and an interception. The Owls leading receiver is TJ Chase with seven catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.
On the ground Malcolm Davidson leads the Owls with 80 yards on 12 carries.
UTSA counters with an offense that seems to be rounding into form. Sincere McCormick leads the nation in rushing yards and is pushing his way up the career yardage list at UTSA. At 1,850 yards the former Judson Rocket is now third all-time at UTSA and only 147 yards away from moving into second on the all-time list. McCormick has 867 yards this season and needs just 117 yards on Saturday to surpass his total from all of last season.
The Roadrunner passing game has also started to show its depth. Each week it seems a different wide receiver steps up and has a strong outing. Last week it was Tykee Ogle-Kellogg in his first action of the season. At quarterback it is Frank Harris who will be tasked with leading the offense the rest of the way.
On defense the Roadrunners had their best half of the season in the second half against Louisiana Tech. Included in that was the team's eighth interception, tied for seventh-most in the country and fifth fumble recovery. So far this season UTSA has had 13 takeaways (eight interceptions and five fumble recoveries) and seven giveaways (six interceptions and one fumble lost).
If the game comes down to Special Teams UTSA might have an edge there. Lucas Dean has been one of the most consistent punters this season. Hunter Duplessis had his streak of consecutive made field goals snapped last week but even with that he is still a dependable option for the Roadrunners.
For UTSA to get their fifth win of the season they will need to pack up what they did in the second half against Louisiana Tech and take it with them to Boca Raton. The offense needs to get McCormick going early and control time of possession. The defense needs to bring the intensity from the start and try to capitalize when turnovers are presented. On special teams it will be a case of forget the second half last week, in terms of Duplessis. He might be needed on Saturday morning.
Saturday will be interesting to see how a team with seven games played goes up against a team with just two games played. It will be a close game but in the end the Roadrunners should be able to get their first win over the Atlantic Coast Owls.
PREDICTION: UTSA 28 Florida Atlantic 24
