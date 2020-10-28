BirdsUp - A Bird Battle in Florida

This year for Halloween UTSA will leave the comforts of Saint Anthony and head to the spooky locale known as Mouth of the Mouse. Boca Raton (Spanish for Mouth of the Mouse), Florida will be the site of the Roadrunners contest with the Florida Atlantic Owls. This will be the first of two straight weeks for the Roadrunners facing off against a team named the Owls. Next week will be the I-10 East Feather Fight against Rice.

First things first though is a challenge from the red and blue Owls on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean. Florida Atlantic has never lost to UTSA. The Owls won the first meeting in Boca Raton way back in September 2014. On that afternoon the Owls came from behind to beat UTSA 41-37. That was one of only three wins for the Owls that year under head coach Charlie Partridge. UTSA finished 4-8 that year.

Last year Florida Atlantic strode into the Alamodome and cruised past the Roadrunners 40-26 in what turned out to be the last home game of the Frank Wilson era at UTSA. It was also the last road game for FAU under the Lane Kiffin era as he moved on to Ole Miss after the season.

There are similarities between UTSA and FAU even beyond both being in locales with Spanish names. Both schools football programs were started by former National Champion Miami Hurricane head coaches. FAU began football under Howard Schnellenberger in 2001. UTSA has Larry Coker as the father of the program.

FAU as a school started in 1961 as more of a graduate school to serve the area of Boca Raton and Miami. They didn't admit undergraduate students until 1984. The football team began in 2001 but unlike UTSA the Owls lost their inaugural game to Slippery Rock 40-7 on September 1, 2001. FAU finished that inaugural season 4-6.

The Owls moved up to the FBS level in 2004 and joined the Sun Belt in 2005. Florida Atlantic won the Sun Belt in 2007 and moved on to Conference USA in 2013. Schnellenberger had already left by then. Florida Atlantic had to wait until 2017, their first year under Kiffin, to win Conference USA. The Owls also won the conference last season.

This year Florida Atlantic is in the first year of the Willie Taggart era. Taggart made the move to Boca Raton after being fired at Florida State. Taggart was head coach of the Seminoles for just a year and a half.

Taggart inherits a defending conference champion at Florida Atlantic but because of the Covid pandemic the Owls have only been able to play two games this season. That could make for a tough challenge for the Roadrunners.