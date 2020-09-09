BirdsUp - 54 miles of Strong Dislike

The thing that seemed like it would never arrive has made its way into our lives. College Football will be attempted in 2020. UTSA will open their try at a season this saturday with a trip of 54 miles (53.5 if we want to get technical) up the road to San Marcos. There the I-35 rivals Texas State-San Marcos are waiting in Bobcat Stadium as another freight train rolls past the campus.

Texas State is coming off a close loss to SMU in their season opener. UTSA is entering a new era under Coach Traylor having seen their schedule reshuffled more times than a deck of cards in a casino. More on the game in a moment. For now a look at the rivalry between UTSA and Texas State, for those who might be entering their first I-35 showdown presented by HEB.

UTSA and Texas State are separated by 54 miles of road and also by 70 years of history. Texas State was started in 1899 when Texas still had more cows than people. UTSA arrived in 1969 around the time we were getting ready to put a man on the moon.

"Houston; Hills of Oak and Cedar here, can we get a football team?"

Of course UTSA had to wait until 2008 to get approved for a football team and it was Austin who was mission control on that front. The Roadrunners finally landed on a football field in 2011.

Texas State started football in 1904 when they were known as Southwest Texas State Normal School. Over the next century or so the school in San Marcos would field a football team while the school changed names more times than a frat throws theme parties. They won two Division II national championships in 1981 and 82 while San Marcos tried to choose which big city to latch on to, Austin or San Antonio.

In 1981 UTSA started an athletic program and began the I-35 rivalry against Texas State. It really heated up between 1992-2013 when both schools were members of the same conference, first the Southland and then one year in the WAC. UTSA held the edge in men's and women's basketball while Texas State held the edge in baseball. Regardless of who won what, the rivalry between the two schools quickly intensified.

The one year in the WAC was UTSA's second year of football and wouldn't you know the powers-that-were in the WAC decided to schedule UTSA vs Texas State in the Alamodome on Thanksgiving weekend, continuing a Lone Star state tradition of a maroon team playing an orange team on Thanksgiving weekend that dated back to the 1890s but was in danger of ending after UT and A&M went through a messy divorce earlier that year.

UTSA won that first game in 2012 and then the I-35 rivals did like their bigger brethren and went into separate conferences. UTSA and Texas State met again in San Marcos in 2017 and in San Antonio in 2018. As is commonly known UTSA has won all three of those previous meetings. This weekend the Maroons from the teachers college in the city of outlets will try for their first win over their rivals from the Alamo City.