BirdsUp - 54 miles of Strong Dislike

54 miles of Strong Dislike
UTSA and Texas State rekindle the I-35 Rivalry this weekend at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos
The thing that seemed like it would never arrive has made its way into our lives. College Football will be attempted in 2020. UTSA will open their try at a season this saturday with a trip of 54 miles (53.5 if we want to get technical) up the road to San Marcos. There the I-35 rivals Texas State-San Marcos are waiting in Bobcat Stadium as another freight train rolls past the campus.
Texas State is coming off a close loss to SMU in their season opener. UTSA is entering a new era under Coach Traylor having seen their schedule reshuffled more times than a deck of cards in a casino. More on the game in a moment. For now a look at the rivalry between UTSA and Texas State, for those who might be entering their first I-35 showdown presented by HEB.
UTSA and Texas State are separated by 54 miles of road and also by 70 years of history. Texas State was started in 1899 when Texas still had more cows than people. UTSA arrived in 1969 around the time we were getting ready to put a man on the moon.
"Houston; Hills of Oak and Cedar here, can we get a football team?"
Of course UTSA had to wait until 2008 to get approved for a football team and it was Austin who was mission control on that front. The Roadrunners finally landed on a football field in 2011.
Texas State started football in 1904 when they were known as Southwest Texas State Normal School. Over the next century or so the school in San Marcos would field a football team while the school changed names more times than a frat throws theme parties. They won two Division II national championships in 1981 and 82 while San Marcos tried to choose which big city to latch on to, Austin or San Antonio.
In 1981 UTSA started an athletic program and began the I-35 rivalry against Texas State. It really heated up between 1992-2013 when both schools were members of the same conference, first the Southland and then one year in the WAC. UTSA held the edge in men's and women's basketball while Texas State held the edge in baseball. Regardless of who won what, the rivalry between the two schools quickly intensified.
The one year in the WAC was UTSA's second year of football and wouldn't you know the powers-that-were in the WAC decided to schedule UTSA vs Texas State in the Alamodome on Thanksgiving weekend, continuing a Lone Star state tradition of a maroon team playing an orange team on Thanksgiving weekend that dated back to the 1890s but was in danger of ending after UT and A&M went through a messy divorce earlier that year.
UTSA won that first game in 2012 and then the I-35 rivals did like their bigger brethren and went into separate conferences. UTSA and Texas State met again in San Marcos in 2017 and in San Antonio in 2018. As is commonly known UTSA has won all three of those previous meetings. This weekend the Maroons from the teachers college in the city of outlets will try for their first win over their rivals from the Alamo City.
The Alamo v. The Outlets: the matchup of Roadrunners and Bobcats
There will be a lot on the line this weekend when the Roadrunners and Bobcats meet alongside the railroad tracks in San Marcos.
As mentioned earlier the Bobcats have never beaten the Roadrunners in football. The closest contest has been the most recent one in 2018. UTSA won that one 25-21 in the Alamodome. Texas State showed they are much improved in their close loss to SMU last weekend. UTSA is still something of a mystery as they haven't been able to play a game yet.
Jeff Traylor will be making his debut as UTSA head coach on Saturday. He will be the first coach in school history to open his time in San Antonio with a rivalry game. Traylor will also look to make it three-for-three in UTSA coaches winning their debut game after Larry Coker won the inaugural game and Frank Wilson won his debut against Alabama State in 2016.
It won't be easy. Texas State lost to SMU 31-24 last weekend. The Bobcats never had a lead in the game against the Mustangs but they entered the game as 23-point underdogs. SMU did rack up 544 yards of total offense against the Bobcats but Texas State also compiled 416 yards on offense.
The Roadrunner defense will have its hands full with the Bobcats running back duo of Calvin Hill and Brock Sturges who finished last week with a combined 195 yards rushing. The Bobcats also have a talented quarterback in Brady McBride. McBride completed 21 of 39 pass attempts last week for 226 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Texas State did cough up the ball three times but were able to recover two of those and McBride threw an interception. SMU finished with two interceptions thrown and a fumble lost.
UTSA is entering Saturday as an enigma wrapped in an unknown. Texas State will have spent this week preparing not knowing who the Roadrunners starting QB is. It could be one of four guys. The Bobcats will have to find a way to contain the Roadrunner's rushing attack led by sophomore Sincere McCormick. Last week the Bobcats gave up 177 yards to SMU. The last time UTSA played in San Marcos the Roadrunners set a school record for yards of offense (569). UTSA picked up 357 of those yards on the ground.
Of course this isn't the 2017 Roadrunners or the 2017 Bobcats. The 2020 version of the game could be the best chance for Texas State to get their first win of the series. The knowns of Texas State might be enough to outweigh the unknowns of UTSA.
Whatever crowd is able to attend on Saturday due to Covid precautions they will be amped up from last week's loss and the fact that this is a rivalry game. Texas State will likely come out firing, trying to put three losses in eight years behind them. UTSA will have to match that energy early and withstand the Bobcats early onslaught.
In the previous meetings I correctly predicted UTSA wins. This is a different year. I consider this game a toss up and have left my prediction up to a coin toss. The coin came up maroon.
PREDICTION: UTSA 24 Texas State 28
