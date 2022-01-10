2023 UTSA Offer: Aaron Dubose

On December 30th, 2021 to end the year UTSA handed out a few offers. One of them being to 2023 San Antonio area talent Wide Receiver from Brennan High School , Aaron Dubose. The Impressive season he put on showed his development and ceiling heightened potential. The Roadrunners staff took notice.

"To get this offer was a dream come true, because I've always dreamt since I was 4 years old of playing D1 ball." Dubose started off. Not only did his play improve but he credits his teams success as well "We proved a lot this season and shocked people, but on next year!" Dubose finished.





Having received the Roadrunners offer while on a call directly from Coach Jeff Traylor, Aaron is focused on improving. The Brennan Bear produced 884 yards on 45 receptions for 20 yards per catch average along with 16 touchdowns his junior season. Given his twin brother(Ashton) is the team quarterback ,the brothers look to each other to constantly hone their talents. "Ashton being my brother is all you need right there as a wide receiver . We get work in and coached up all off season." Aaron stated.

With the uptick in production Aaron Dubose is still striving for more " I feel my strong points are route running and my hands but I wanna get better all around(my goals) bigger, faster and stronger." Dubose said. With the first D1 now in hand and Roadrunners staff getting raving reviews across the nation on evaluations and being early. You may expect there to be suitors waiting in the near future for the Brennan talent. "UTSA has shown interest and a couple of other colleges as well but just gotta wait and see." Dubose ended.