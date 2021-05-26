2021 Scholarship Distribution Chart
BirdsUp.com has compiled UTSA's roster of scholarship players by eligibility and position.
Updated: 05/26/2021
2020 Scholarship Distribution Chart
|Pos.
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
QB(6)
|
|
RB(7)
|
WR(11)
|
|
TE(6)
|
|
OL(17)
|
DT(3)
|
|
DE(7)
|
LB(16)
|
CB(9)
|
S(11)
|
|
ST(3)
|
|
Class Total
|
19
|
23
|
21
|
30
|
Grand Total
|
19/85
|
42/85
|
64/85
|
94/85
