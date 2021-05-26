 UTSA Roadrunner Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-26 10:17:35 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Scholarship Distribution Chart

Javi Cardenas • BirdsUp
Publisher
@RivalsJavi
Publisher for BirdsUp.com. The Rivals team site for UTSA football, basketball, baseball, & recruiting.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BirdsUp.com has compiled UTSA's roster of scholarship players by eligibility and position.

Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

Contact Us | Refer-a-friend Promo

Updated: 05/26/2021

2020 Scholarship Distribution Chart
Pos. Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior

QB(6)

Cameron Peters

Eddie Lee Marburger


Jordan Weeks

Frank Harris

Lowell Narcisse

Josh Adkins

RB(7)

Kevorian Barnes

De'Anthony Lewis

Kaedric Cobbs

Jaylon Lott

Sincere McCormick

B.J. Daniels

Brenden Brady

Myles Benning

WR(11)

Isaiah Davis

Dre Spriggs

Kennedy Lewis


Tykee Ogle-Kellogg

Joshua Cephus

De'Corian Clark

Zakhari Franklin

Julon Williams

Tre'Von Bradley

Sheldon Jones

Greg Clayton

TE(6)


Oscar Cardenas

Allen Horace

Dan Dishman

Peter Gray

Leroy Watson

Gavin Sharp

OL(17)

Ronnie Garza

River Gordon

Luke Lapeze

Kamron Scott

Demetris Allen

Daimonte Williams

Ernesto Almaraz

Terrell Haynes

Dominic Pastucci

Jalyn Galmore

Makai Hart

Brandon Rolfe

Kevin Davis

Ahofitu Maka

Spencer Burford

DT(3)

Brandon Brown

Christian Clayton


Brandon Matterson

DE(7)

Ronald Triplette

Walker Baty

Ron Tatum

Zachary Gilson

Trumane Bell

Lorenzo Dantzler

Jaylon Haynes

LB(16)

Caden Holt

JaCorey Hyder

Magnus Kirby

Caleb Lewis

Avery Morris

Asyrus Simon

Jamal Ligon

Noah Mitchell

Nick Evans

Tyler Mahnke

De'Marco Guidry

Trevor Harmanson

Charles Wiley

DeQuarius Henry

Clarence Hicks

Denzel Feaster

CB(9)

Jalen Rainey

Xavier Player

Ken Robinson

Sean Berry

Xavier Spencer

JayVeon Cardwell

Dywan Griffin

Tariq Woolen

Corey Mayfield Jr.

S(11)

Ronald Gurley

Je'Vaun Dabon

Donyai Taylor

Malik Jones

Kelechi Nwachuku

Rashad Wisdom

Jahmal Sam

Jarrett Preston

Antonio Parks

Dadrian Taylor

Clifford Chattman

ST(3)


Everett Ornstein

Lucas Dean

Hunter Duplessis

Class Total

19

23

21

30

Grand Total

19/85

42/85

64/85

94/85
*** Per UTSA: All UTSA student-athletes who appeared in at least one game in 2020 and/or have used a redshirt season already have been advanced to the next year. For example, Josh Adkins is listed as a senior but has two years of eligibility remaining.

FORUMS: UTSA Boulevard | Roadrunner Way

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}