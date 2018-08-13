Every year a few players go from being total unknowns to solid contributors or even stars. We will exclude any freshman and focus older guys that have been in the program for at least a year. Below are three players with breakout potential in 2018.

LB - Les Maruo - SR Coach Rollins mentioned he does not expect any drop off from last year to this year in terms of production from his linebacker core. For that to happen Maruo will need to play at a very high level after the departure of La'Kel Bass. After going through some medical problems that hindered him from playing last few years, Maruo looks to be a leader for this defense. All signs point to him being a prime candidate for a breakout season.

RB - B.J. Daniels - SO Since stepping foot on campus there was little doubt Daniels was poised to be a fantastic running back. Now in his second year he is expected to be a staple of this offense. And if reports out of fall camp are any indication Daniels might surprise people not only in San Antonio, but in all of Conference USA.